StoneX Acquires Right Corp, Expanding Global Trading Capabilities to Include Wholesale Meat Supply and Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Commodity Solutions (SCS), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) ("StoneX"), announced today the completion of its acquisition of Right Corporation, a Bozeman, MT physical meat-trading company.

The acquisition enhances StoneX’s global trading capabilities, extends Right Corporation’s market reach and capitalizes the company for growth. With StoneX’s support, Right Corporation intends to build on relationships with existing suppliers, traders and end-users. Additionally, Right Corporation’s physical supply and trading capability will allow StoneX to provide pricing services that are currently offered through its OTC swap desk, which provides financial hedges on meat cuts to packers and end-users.

Founded in 2000, Right Corporation provides trading and logistics services for independent meat packing operations, distributors, and end-users. Under the leadership of owner Leslie Wright, the company has built a strong reputation for customer service. Wright, who has deep industry expertise and long-standing relationships, will continue in a leadership role with StoneX Commodity Solutions.

Right Corporation owner Leslie Wright said:

“We couldn’t be happier with the outcome of this acquisition. It provides Right Corp with greater access to capital and our clients with the institutional strength and resources of StoneX. With our combined capabilities and the growth capital to scale, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Brent Grecian CEO and President of SCS, commented:

“This acquisition expands StoneX into physical meat trading, secures a meaningful client base and enhances our ability to serve processors, packers, distributors and end-users with greater scale, efficiency, and value. Right Corp recognized the value we bring through our systems, financial strength, and global network of employees and clients. We aim to expand the Right Corp business significantly in the coming years. We are very pleased that Leslie, the driving force behind Right Corp, has chosen to continue with StoneX in a leadership role.”

As a result of the acquisition, Right Corporation will expand its international reach with additional sourcing opportunities from Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand, complementing its existing sales channels in Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

Ryan Turner, Regional Director, Commercial Ag for StoneX, said:

“The addition of Right Corp expands our capabilities and will provide our clients even greater access to price risk management products and services in the protein space. The combination of Right Corp and StoneX will also open international expansion beyond the regions where Right Corporation already does business. With the US facing small cattle herds and increasing protein demand, having expanded global supply sources is crucial for serving the needs of our clients.”

Right Corporation clients will also benefit from StoneX’s extensive product offering, gaining access to OTC and physical commodities hedging, financing solutions, logistics support, and deep liquidity across fixed income products.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the international markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch support, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the trusted partner of choice for its clients, offering its network, products, and services to help them pursue trading opportunities, manage market risk, make informed investments, and enhance business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About Right Corporation

Founded in 2000, Right Corporation is a meat supply and trading business owned by Leslie Wright, headquartered in Bozeman, MT, with offices across the United States. The business focuses on beef products, but also trades in pork, poultry, and seafood. While its current operations are mostly domestically focused, Right Corporation has existing sales channels in Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

StoneX Group Inc.

Investor relations inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

Media inquiries:

Cognito Media Group

stonex@cognitomedia.com

SNEX-G