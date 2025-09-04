Syssero to Debut at Workday Rising 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syssero, a Workday Services and Innovation Partner, will make its first appearance as an exhibitor at Workday Rising this September—positioned in the West Expo Hall, the epicenter of Workday innovation.

For Syssero, “what’s next” means more than showing up—it means showing up with a full lineup of services, solutions, and strategies to help customers maximize their Workday investment. With LEAP (Launch Enhancement Assistance Program) implementation advisory and post-production support via AMS (Application Managed Services), Syssero is uniquely positioned to meet customers where they are and help them get to where they want to be.

Syssero + Systics: The Sisterhood of Services and Solutions

Systics was born from Syssero’s forward-thinking mission to advance the solution and empower people. What began as a single product is now a growing suite of Marketplace Apps via the Built on Workday program and specialized services designed to make customers’ Workday tenants more customized.

Through Syssero’s status as a Workday partner, Systics products are featured on the Workday Marketplace , giving customers direct access to solutions that are conceived, designed, and implemented with Workday best practices at their core.

This year, the partnership with Systics produced two Workday Marketplace apps:

SyncStream – Streamlines complex data migration for mergers, acquisitions, and growth with in-tenant automation, Workday-native security, and real-time approvals.

Systics – System Analytics – Provides daily, real-time insights into tenant health, automatically detecting issues and enabling immediate, in-system action.

“Our Rising debut isn’t just a milestone—it’s a statement,” said Amber Lowry, CEO and Co-Owner of Syssero. “We belong in the West Expo Hall because that’s where the future of Workday is being shaped. For us, that future is in Workday-native innovation—solutions that give customers the power to evolve, adapt, and think beyond the box. Through our partnership with Systics, we’re not just keeping up with the pace of change—we’re setting it.”

Why the West Expo Matters

The West Expo Hall is a unique space where partners showcase their latest innovations. It’s the perfect setting for Syssero’s dual mission: to help customers take full ownership of their Workday investment and to inspire new possibilities through technology.

At the Syssero booth, attendees can connect directly with Syssero’s leaders and consultants to discuss solutions, strategies, and the future of Workday-native development. In addition, Systics will also be on site at the Expo, available for consultation and other networking opportunities to share insights on their growing suite of applications and services.

About Syssero

Syssero delivers implementation advisory, post-production support, staffing, and Workday-native solutions—empowering customers to take ownership of their technology while driving continuous improvement.