Aventis Energy Announces VTEM Survey on the Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geotech Ltd. (“Geotech”) and completed a VTEM (Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic) survey (the “Survey”) on two of its prospective claim blocks within the Sting Copper Project (“Sting” or the “Project”) located in western Newfoundland, Canada.

The industry leading VTEM system employed by Geotech was deployed over a total of 311 planned line-km (Please see Figure 1). Both targeted claim blocks have not previously been surveyed using airborne geophysics and the southern claim block has seen limited exploration activity since 1991, despite containing the southern extension of the basalt unit in the area considered to be favorable for hosting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization. The survey is specifically designed to recognize electromagnetic conductors at surface and depth, which may be indicative of sulphide mineralization and the presence of VMS deposits.

Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, “The completion of the VTEM survey will provide key results that will guide our future exploration efforts in the area. Our work in 2024 on the Sting Project confirmed the highly prospective nature of the Sting property and we anticipate future prospecting, soil sampling, ground geophysics and potential drilling to follow the identification of any significant anomalies.”

Despite the limited exploration seen on the southern claim block forming the focus of this survey, soil sampling in 1991 identified two notable zinc soil sample anomalies over strike lengths of a minimum of 400 meters. Follow-up ground geophysical work was limited in its extent, while zinc (up to 5.1% Zn) and copper (up to 1.33% Cu) rich boulder samples in the area were thought to have a local source nearby.1

The Project hosts numerous showings including Jumbo (9.0% Cu across 9.1m),2 Red Lode (2.5% Cu across 1.8m),2 and Friar Tuck (3.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m)3 within the Jumbo-Lode claim block while highlight drill intercepts by the Company in 2024 in the vicinity of the Jumbo showing returned 20.5m at 1.21% Cu. The Company believes these historical and recently obtained results demonstrate the significant potential for additional discoveries to be made in the area of the Survey.





Figure 1: Sting Copper Project VTEM survey overview.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

*All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/,

1 Huard, 1991, (Assessment File 012G/08/0097)

2 Hatch, 1922, (Assessment File 012G/08/0002)

3 Harris, 1981, (Assessment File 012G/08/0078)

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 3,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m in 2024 drill hole VB24-001, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu were found in VB24-003.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; statements with respect to the Program; expected benefits of the Survey; and the Company's anticipated exploration program at the Project. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b727a341-4024-4c48-a2f6-96d3ac27d2a6