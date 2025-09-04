Greenbacker names Daniel de Boer as CEO and Carl Weatherley-White as CFO, further solidifying the team leading Greenbacker through its next phase of growth and profitability

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC ("Greenbacker"), an energy transition-focused investment manager and independent power producer (“IPP”), today announced the appointment of Daniel de Boer as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Upon appointment, de Boer tapped experienced energy industry executive Carl Weatherley-White for the role of Greenbacker’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). The leadership transition affirms the company’s ongoing strategic direction and supports the continued growth of its clean energy investment platform.

After an extensive process reviewing internal and external candidates for the CEO role, Greenbacker’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) selected de Boer, an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in private equity and renewable energy investment. De Boer has also joined the Board as a director. The Board had previously appointed him to the position of Greenbacker’s interim CEO earlier this year, following the retirement of company co-founder Charles Wheeler. De Boer joined Greenbacker in late 2023, in the newly created role Head of Infrastructure, overseeing the company’s sustainable infrastructure investments and optimizing its existing fleet of assets.

“Dan’s appointment reflects the strength of Greenbacker’s senior leadership team and the conviction, discipline, and strategic focus with which we’re pursuing the next phase of growth,” said Robert Brennan, Board Chairman. “His experience, judgment, and deep sector knowledge position us to build on Greenbacker’s momentum and deliver long-term value for our investors and partners.”

De Boer’s leadership coincides with a period of purposeful transformation at Greenbacker, as the firm sharpens its organizational structure and investment focus to better support continued long-term growth and profitability. Over the past year, Greenbacker has undertaken a comprehensive operational review, restructured leadership, and aligned its business around core investment priorities. In early 2025, de Boer was named Chief Investment Officer of Greenbacker’s investment management business, Greenbacker Capital Management, a position he continues to hold in conjunction with his role as Greenbacker CEO.

“Greenbacker has built a strong foundation by acquiring, developing, owning and operating gigawatts of solar, wind, and battery storage assets, while also creating bespoke fund strategies to better serve the energy transition market,” de Boer said. “Today, we’re building on that foundation with even greater clarity, integration, and purpose. In a more complex market, our ability to utilize our scale to drive impact will set us apart. That strength comes from our in-house operations expertise, long-standing relationships with finance and development partners, and the captive growth opportunities available within our existing portfolio. I’m excited to lead Greenbacker through its next chapter, building a more secure and sustainable energy future, while capitalizing on the opportunity set we see in the energy transition market to deliver for our shareholders.”

Prior to joining Greenbacker, de Boer served as Head of Renewables at Allianz Capital Partners of America, where he was instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of energy transition investing in the Americas. His career has also included leadership roles and positions at Onyx Renewable Partners (within Blackstone Energy Partners) and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. Additionally, de Boer and Weatherley-White previously worked together for several years at global energy infrastructure firm VivoPower International.

Weatherley-White joined Greenbacker in early 2024, as the company’s Head of Capital Markets, before being named interim CFO earlier this year. He has worked in the private equity and renewables investing spaces for decades and has served as an executive with five private equity-backed renewable development companies, including holding the positions of CEO or CFO at four of those firms. He also served as global head of project finance at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, providing financial advice and capital raising for global energy companies.

“I’m honored to step into the role of CFO at such a pivotal time for our company and I’m energized by the opportunity to help navigate the opportunities in today’s market,” said Weatherley-White. “I look forward to leveraging the strengths Greenbacker has built over the years while finding new ways to deliver clean power for our communities, create greater value for our shareholders, and put investor capital to work building the infrastructure of the energy transition.”

In 2024, Greenbacker increased its annual homegrown clean power production by 23%, as the company brought online nearly two dozen new solar assets and completed the third and final of its milestone wind repowers, which contributed to double-digit increases in annual revenue. In early 2025, the company announced it had secured nearly $1 billion in financing to acquire and construct the largest solar project in New York State to date: Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider solar farm. Cider, which was recently named 2024 North American Solar Deal of the Year by Proximo, broke ground in late 2024 and is expected to enter operation in late 2026.

Greenbacker’s portfolio of clean energy projects represents approximately 2.9 gigawatts (“GW”)i of clean energy generation and storage capacityii across 30 states, territories, provinces, and Washington, D.C. The company’s assets have cumulatively produced more than 13 million MWh of power,iii abating over 8 million metric tons of carboniv and conserving more than 9 billion gallons of water.v Greenbacker’s projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green energy jobs,vi and its business operations have driven more than $170 million in spend with U.S.-based manufacturers and suppliers, directly supporting American industry and strengthening domestic supply chains, while advancing homegrown energy deployment.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides asset management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its asset management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders—while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com .

i Data as of June 30, 2025. The financial and portfolio metrics set forth herein are unaudited and subject to change. Total assets and megawatts statistics include those projects where we have contracted for the acquisition of the project pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“MIPA”).

ii Includes both operating and pre-operating projects.

iii Since January 2016.

iv Data as of June 30, 2025. When compared with a similar amount of power generation from fossil fuels. Carbon abatement is calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator which uses the Avoided Emissions and generation Tool (AVERT) US national weighted average CO 2 marginal emission rate to convert reductions of kilowatt-hours into avoided units of carbon dioxide emissions.

v Data as of June 30, 2025. Water saved by Greenbacker’s clean energy projects is compared to the amount of water needed to produce the same amount of power by burning coal. Gallons of water saved are calculated based on Operational water consumption and withdrawal factors for electricity generating technologies: a review of existing literature – IOPscience, J Macknick et al 2012 Environ. Res. Lett. 7 045802.

vi Data as of June 30, 2025, and includes both operating and pre-operating projects. Green jobs are calculated using The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) State Clean Energy Employment Projection Support, nrel.gov.

