Filevine Transforms Depositions into a Unified, Intelligent Workflow for Legal Teams

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , the premier legal work platform empowering teams to manage cases, documents, contracts and analytics in one secure, connected environment, today launched Depositions by Filevine , the only AI-powered solution that helps litigation teams manage every stage of the deposition process, from scheduling and hosting, to real-time AI analysis and post-depo review. The product is available to purchase today, and the full integration with Filevine will be showcased at LEX Summit, Filevine’s premier user conference taking place September 29 to October 2, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Built from the powerful foundation of recently acquired Parrot.us and Filevine’s Depo CoPilot, Depositions by Filevine offers legal teams a seamless, intelligent and modern deposition experience. With this launch, the solution automates and enhances every step of the deposition workflow:

Pre-deposition: With a single click, legal professionals can schedule and host a deposition—eliminating hours of back-and-forth with reporters, witnesses and opposing counsel.

During the depositio n : Depo CoPilot serves as an AI-powered second chair, tracking attorney-set goals, surfacing inconsistencies and suggesting follow-up questions in real time.

: Depo CoPilot serves as an AI-powered second chair, tracking attorney-set goals, surfacing inconsistencies and suggesting follow-up questions in real time. Post-deposition: Rough draft transcripts are delivered to both firms and opposing counsel within 24 hours, with certified transcripts available shortly thereafter. All files and depositions are instantly stored in the case record and searchable within Depositions by Filevine.

Unlike fragmented tools and manual workflows, Depositions by Filevine delivers a competitive edge with built-in automation and unmatched efficiency gains. To date, the platform powering Depositions by Filevine has supported scheduling nearly 51,000 depositions and counting, many with a single click, saving an estimated 62,500 hours of staff time. This is equivalent to 30 years of full-time effort and nearly $2 million in cost savings based on average paralegal salaries, underscoring the dramatic impact a truly unified deposition solution can deliver.

“The law can do better. And with Depositions by Filevine, it will,” said Ryan Anderson, Founder and CEO of Filevine. “By uniting your legal operating intelligence system, your deposition provider, and Depo Copilot in one platform, we deliver unmatched clarity, integration and intelligence, ensuring every moment in the deposition is maximized and instantly available for the rest of your litigation.”

Depositions by Filevine solves some of the most persistent pain points in litigation:

Simplified Scheduling: Eliminate the manual coordination of reporters, interpreters and Zoom links. Depo Scheduling automates the logistics with concierge-level service.

Live AI “Second Chair”: Depo CoPilot tracks attorney-set goals in real time, flags inconsistencies in testimony and even suggests follow-up questions, ensuring no key moment is missed.

Rapid Transcript Turnaround : Instant AI-generated transcripts and same-day rough drafts drastically reduce review time, helping cases progress faster.

: Instant AI-generated transcripts and same-day rough drafts drastically reduce review time, helping cases progress faster. Centralized Knowledge Hub: Depositions by Filevine serves as a fully searchable archive of transcripts, video clips and AI-generated summaries to empower firms to prepare smarter and reuse insights across cases.

"Depo Copilot has completely transformed the way I approach depositions,” said David O. Akintonde, Esq., Associate Attorney at Saban & Solomon. “Its ability to instantly identify inconsistencies in testimony and flag precise follow-up questions is like having a second chair at every deposition. The software not only saves valuable time but also ensures that no critical detail slips through the cracks. It’s a game-changer for trial preparation and effective advocacy."

Depositions by Filevine is built for every legal team—from solo practitioners seeking efficiency gains to mid- and large-sized litigation firms and insurance carriers managing high volumes. By automating time-intensive tasks and centralizing every part of the process, Filevine enables legal professionals to scale their litigation strategy.

No matter your state’s requirements, digital reporters, certified court reporters or beyond, Depositions by Filevine will be ready and available for any legal team. The solution can be purchased separately without reliance on Filevine case management, enabling the tool’s rapid integration into deposition workstreams.

Get the full overview of Depositions by Filevine as Anderson takes the mainstage at LEX Summit 2025. Don’t miss it Secure your spot in-person or virtually at https://www.lexsummit.com/register/ .

# # #

About Filevine

Filevine bridges the gap between traditional case management and the advanced capabilities law firms need today. Its platform combines intuitive, foundational tools with powerful AI-driven and data-centric functionalities, helping legal professionals activate insights faster, scale operations seamlessly, and deliver better outcomes. More than 125,000 legal professionals rely on Filevine every day to manage contracts, deadlines, and results with confidence. Recognized as a category leader, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Utah Business Fast 50, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award in 2025. Since 2021, the company has also ranked consistently among the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

Attachment