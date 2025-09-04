BitFuFu Announces August 2025 Bitcoin Production and Operation Updates: Bitcoin Holdings Increasing to 1,899 BTC

BitFuFu held 1,899 BTC as of August 31, 2025, an increase of 115 BTC from July 31, 2025.

Self-owned hashrate grew 31.6% month-over-month to 5.0 EH/s, out of a total 35.6 EH/s under management.

Average fleet efficiency improved to 17.5 J/TH.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited production and mining operation updates for August 2025.

“Our Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,899 as of August 31, an increase of 115 BTC from July 31,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “We continue to improve our mining efficiency by expanding our self-owned hashrate to 5.0 EH/s and upgrading our fleet, bringing average fleet efficiency to 17.5 J/TH in August.

“These initiatives reinforce our commitment to sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

August 2025 Highlights (as of August 31, 2025)

Bitcoin Holdings and Production

Bitcoin Held: 1,899 BTC 1 , an increase of 115 BTC from July 31, 2025, including the purchase of 48 BTC and a net inflow of 12 BTC from customer payments.

1,899 BTC , an increase of 115 BTC from July 31, 2025, including the purchase of 48 BTC and a net inflow of 12 BTC from customer payments. Bitcoin Production: 408 BTC, a 12.6% month-over-month decrease, including 353 BTC from cloud mining and 55 BTC from self-mining.

Hashrate Overview

Total Hashrate Under Management: 35.6 EH/s, a 7.8% month-over-month decrease due to normal fluctuations in leased hashrate. Self-Owned Hashrate 2 : 5.0 EH/s, a 31.6% month-over-month increase. Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers 2 : 30.6 EH/s. Average Fleet Efficiency: 17.5 J/TH, improving from 19.5 J/TH in July, driven by the growing share of ANTMINER S21 series machines, which operate more efficiently than prior generations, thereby enhancing the fleet’s overall mining efficiency.

35.6 EH/s, a 7.8% month-over-month decrease due to normal fluctuations in leased hashrate.

Power and Infrastructure

Total Power Capacity Under Management: 628 MW, a 16.5% month-over-month decrease, as fleet restructuring increased the share of more power-efficient ANTMINER S21 series machines.



Mining Services

Cloud Mining Users: 636,798 registered users as of August 31, 2025.



Upcoming Conferences

September 3-4, 2025: BitFuFu will present at Gateway Conference 2025 in San Francisco.

BitFuFu will present at Gateway Conference 2025 in San Francisco. September 8-10, 2025: BitFuFu will present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.

BitFuFu will present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. October 1-2, 2025: BitFuFu will participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore.



About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Includes 623 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.

2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.