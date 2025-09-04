Marquis Auto: Brooklyn Car Lease Broker Adds $0 Down Payment to Suite of Unbeatable Deals Across New York

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquis Auto, a top car leasing company in Brooklyn NY, is thrilled to announce the recent addition of a $0 down payment option to its suite of car brokerage services in Brooklyn and the greater New York Metro area.



With Marquis Auto’s car leasing service in Brooklyn, individuals gain access to the latest models, low upfront costs, and flexible monthly terms. The company’s new $0 down payment option enables those who qualify to enjoy flexible lease terms and no wasted hours at dealerships, while enjoying the pick of the newest range of car models.



“Most people leasing a new car underestimate hidden costs, overages, penalties, and inflated rates,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Marquis Auto eliminates those risks by negotiating direct terms, managing wear fees, and securing below-market pricing. Our auto leasing Brooklyn team structures every lease to reduce long-term costs while delivering speed, flexibility, and savings you won’t find at other dealerships. From luxury cars and sports cars to the latest electric models and SUVs, choose your dream vehicle today.”



With over 25 years of serving Brooklyn, the Greater NYC area and Long Island, Marquis Auto is known for consistent value, reliable service, and long-standing community trust. The car lease broker Brooklyn, NY makes car leasing simple, fast, and transparent with its personalized leasing service and crystal-clear contracts that enables individuals to upgrade, exit, or renew with zero stress.



Boasting extensive expertise and strong dealership relationships, the company consistently secures exclusive lease offers and competitive financing options that drivers cannot find anywhere else. From economy models to luxury vehicles, Marquis Auto secures the exact trim, color, and features, without delays or inflated pricing to deliver easy, affordable, and customized car leasing opportunities for drivers and families throughout New York and Long Island.



Some of the benefits of choosing Marquis Auto include:



Licensed Car Leasing Broker Brooklyn: As certified NYC auto leasing brokers, the company cuts dealership markups and locks in manufacturer-backed terms most shoppers never see to deliver the most competitive prices to customers.



Transparent Pricing: Marquis Auto shows individuals the full lease breakdown upfront, MSRP, residuals, mileage caps, with zero acquisition or disposition fees buried in fine print.



Lease Terms Built Around Customers: Individuals have the pick of their lease length that ranges from (24–42+ months), mileage plan (low or high), and payment structure, including $0 down options if they qualify.



End-of-Lease Support and Protection: Marquis Auto protects a lease return with pre-inspections, wear-and-tear coverage, early termination support, and real help, not surprise penalties.



“We have worked with thousands of clients with 5-star ratings for our straightforward pricing, expert guidance, and support, without dealership pressure or fine print. As an independent company, we offer more choices with flexible payment terms. Reach out to our 24/7 support team to find the deals that you need,” added the company spokesperson.

Marquis Auto invites individuals in New York to take advantage of its new $0 car leasing down payment option by visiting its website today.



About Marquis Auto



Marquis Autos is a leading car lease broker serving Metro-New York and Long Island. With many years of industry experience and direct access to dealer networks, the company specializes in securing unbeatable lease deals across a wide range of vehicles. Known for personalized service, transparency, and reliability, Marquis Autos is the smart choice for modern leasing.



