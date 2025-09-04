24/7 Market News: TEN Holdings Poised for High-Growth with SaaS Expansion and M&A Potential, Says All-Star

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that Barry M. Sine, CFA, CMT, two-time Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst and two-time Financial Times All-Star Analyst award-winner, has maintained his bullish outlook on TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD), citing high-margin growth potential, strategic corporate synergies, and compelling valuation upside.

Sine, who initiated coverage of TEN Holdings prior to its IPO, target, a midpoint valuation that reflects both the company’s core operations and anticipated M&A activity.

High-Tier Event Streaming Positioned for SaaS Disruption

TEN Holdings is a premium provider of high-quality event streaming services, delivering broadcast-grade, highly reliable digital experiences for large enterprise clients. Unlike mass-market platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, TEN focuses on mission-critical, high-visibility corporate events, such as CEO addresses and client-facing presentations, where quality and reliability are non-negotiable.

The Ten Pro SaaS platform promises to preserve this premium quality while simplifying operations and reducing costs, targeting gross margins near 90%. The ongoing Early Adopter Program, launched in July 2025, allows select enterprises to beta-test Ten Pro, shaping its development and positioning TEN Holdings for scalable, high-margin revenue growth.

Sales Overhaul & Strategic Roadmap Underway

The company is also executing a revamp of its sales and marketing operations, aligning its go-to-market strategy with the SaaS launch and broader platform transformation. Sine notes that these moves are "well underway" and are likely to accelerate organic revenue growth and operational leverage across 2026 and beyond.

TEN Holdings is ~70% owned by a Tokyo Stock Exchange Japanese market leader in corporate streaming and virtual events, particularly for shareholder meetings. The two firms, along with two other synergistic companies co-located in TEN’s U.S. headquarters, are expected to merge post-IPO, forming a more powerful ecosystem for enterprise communications.

With a dual growth engine, organic via SaaS and inorganic via M&A, TEN Holdings is now positioned as a compelling opportunity in digital enterprise communications, supported by a strong global parent, scalable technology, and a management team aligning operations for long-term profitability.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

