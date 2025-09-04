Nuwellis Introduces New 24-Hour Aquadex™ Circuit to Support Hospital-Based Outpatient and Short-Term Fluid Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc., a fluid management company, announced plans to introduce a new 24-hour circuit for Aquadex therapy in the United States this fall. The new circuit is designed for single-day outpatient sessions and complements the company’s existing 72-hour option that is commonly used for multi-day therapy or inpatient care. Together, these options help hospitals match supply to setting while maintaining a consistent therapy experience.

Hospitals are building outpatient Aquadex programs to deliver predictable, scheduled care for patients who need fluid removal without a hospital admission. The 24-hour circuit supports that model by aligning with single-visit workflows, easing scheduling, and program planning. For patients, the goal is a straightforward same-day visit. For providers and administrators, the aim is a reliable pathway to run more efficient clinics and scale capacity.

“Hospital-based outpatient Aquadex therapy is growing as a reliable option for patients who need fluid removal without a hospital admission. The 24-hour circuit supports that model with a straightforward single-visit pathway,” said John Erb, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “This addition is about meeting sites where they are, helping teams expand access to Aquadex therapy in a clinic setting and supporting consistent, high-quality care across both outpatient and inpatient programs.”

Nuwellis provides program resources for hospital-based outpatient sites, including patient identification, implementation guidance, and staff education to help teams add or expand Aquadex therapy in ambulatory settings.

For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

