STRATA Skin Sciences’ Elevate 360 Consulting Offering Drives Growth in Partner Clinic Operations and Fuels New Partnership Agreements

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces growth in business operations of partner clinics that have adopted its Elevate 360 (“E360”) consulting services platform, designed to help partner clinics maximize its revenue potential in providing treatment with the Company’s XTRAC excimer laser technology through the adoption of best practices programs, including marketing, reimbursement, and patient retention tactics. These successes have also fueled new clinic partnership agreements with STRATA.

Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Strata’s President and CEO commented, “While adding XTRAC to their dermatology practice helps these clinics maintain optimal care for its patients, many of these operators could benefit from optimization in their business and marketing practices. We developed the E360 program to help them better utilize and expand their business operations with a goal to maximize their revenue opportunities and attract and retain patients with the implementation of a variety of best practice initiatives. Best practices provided under our E360 program include turn-key marketing solutions, optimizing and expansion of business systems, and others that have quickly shown improvement in partner clinic top and bottom lines.

“Specifically, we help our partner clinics seamlessly complete the end-to-end process of providing treatment, from identifying new patient referrals, securing reimbursement and patient insurance benefits for these procedures, and making sure these patients are actually scheduled for treatment. We also help with scheduling follow up patient visits to maintain successful patient outcomes, promoting patient retention. We believe that nothing should stop these businesses from significantly growing, and we are providing them with the resources they need to do so,” added Dr. Rafaeli.

Since the beginning of 2025, 99 of the approximately 844 clinics that operate under the Strata’s XTRAC usage agreement have entered the program, resulting in an average 7% growth year over year for those businesses completing the review. More clinics are signing up for the Elevate 360 program as they observe the revenue increases for program participants.

One such partner with two clinics observed a total revenue of $10,500 paid to Strata from treatments during the first half of 2024. This performance made these clinics good candidates for removal and termination of the usage agreement, despite having consulted over 880 patients with relevant indications during that period. Over 160 of these patients had been prescribed for the XTRAC treatment, with Strata having been able to secure insurance benefits for 132. However, only six of these patients were actually treated during that period.

After adopting the E360 program in Q3 2024, realizing that the specific breakdown involved lack of patient scheduling and call-back by the clinics’ operation staff, that partner has since expanded to nine clinics resulting in first half 2025 revenue of $61,800 for Strata, with expectations of continued growth as the new clinics ramp-up and realize their existing patient population, which represents what the Company believes is only a fraction of the potential value the E360 program offers.

“We developed E360 to help realize significant growth opportunities for both STRATA and our clinic partners, including from the recently announced improvements in reimbursement that expanded indications for which treatment with our XTRAC lasers can be applied, such as vitiligo and auto-immune associated skin conditions. We look forward to the continued demonstration of the benefits that E360 offers our clinic partners in optimizing business practices, as we help to meet patient demand and realize the market potential,” concluded Dr. Rafaeli.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

