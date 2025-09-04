Guinea-Bissau President Embaló Joins GCA Advisory Board to Strengthen Climate Adaptation

Rotterdam, Netherlands / Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is pleased to welcome His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, to its Advisory Board. President Embaló joins an eminent group of leaders, experts, and changemakers committed to advancing climate resilience and adaptation solutions worldwide.

“As communities from the Bijagós Archipelago to the Sahel face rising climate risks, President Embaló brings invaluable experience and resolve. His service will help the GCA deepen partnerships, accelerate adaptation finance, and deliver protection for those on the front lines,” said H.E. Ban Ki-moon, Honorary Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations.

“I warmly welcome President Embaló to our Advisory Board. West Africa is already confronting coastal erosion, saltwater intrusion, and climate shocks. His practical leadership will strengthen our work to scale solutions across the region and crowd in the investment needed for resilient growth,” said H.E. Macky Sall, Chair of the Board of the Global Center on Adaptation and 4thPresident of Senegal.

“As we confront the escalating impacts of climate change, it is imperative that nations work together to secure a sustainable future,” said Professor Patrick Verkooijen, President and CEO of GCA. “President Embaló’s visionary leadership and deep understanding of the vulnerabilities facing small and low-lying states will be invaluable as we drive forward our mission to deliver transformative adaptation solutions.”

Guinea-Bissau, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, has seen rising sea levels, increasingly erratic rainfall, and coastal erosion threaten communities, ecosystems, and food security. Under President Embaló’s guidance, the nation has launched ambitious initiatives to strengthen coastal defenses, promote climate-smart agriculture and build community-level resilience.

Expressing his commitment to the GCA’s work, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló stated: “I am deeply honored to join the GCA Advisory Board at this critical moment for our planet. Guinea-Bissau’s people have shown extraordinary resilience in the face of floods, droughts, and erosion. By working alongside GCA’s global network, we will accelerate efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities, harness innovative adaptation finance, and ensure that no one is left behind in our collective pursuit of climate security.”

As an Advisory Board member, President Embaló will counsel GCA on strategic priorities in West Africa, help foster public-private partnerships, and advocate for inclusive adaptation policies at regional and international forums.