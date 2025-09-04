TONX (Formerly Verb) Exec Chairman Featured on CNBC ‘Squawk Box’ Asia

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology Company Inc. VERB) (Nasdaq: TONX) (“TONX” or the “Company”), a digital asset treasury company committed to holding Toncoin ($TON), today announced that its Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz was interviewed on CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia. The interview, aired live throughout Asia on Wednesday September 3, 2025, highlighted TONX’s highly differentiated digital asset treasury growth strategy. A link to the CNBC interview can be found here.

Formerly Verb Technology Company (VERB), the Company began trading as TONX on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 2, 2025, following its renaming.

TONX’s approach is to steadily accumulate $TON and provide public market equity investors with access to this unique asset class. TON is the only blockchain natively integrated at scale inside Telegram, the one billion-user, global messaging social media platform, powering digital wallets, payments, and applications across Telegram. The Company believes that this unique integration positions TONX as a significant infrastructure provider within the TON blockchain ecosystem, and as such, one of the most compelling digital asset treasury opportunities.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Toncoin ($TON) for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising transactions, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON treasury, stake $TON and to support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram’s billion-user platform.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company’s stock repurchase program, its TON treasury strategy, and its long-term business plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to: risks related to Toncoin and the digital asset industry; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its share repurchase program and other business initiatives; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

