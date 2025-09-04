CytoDyn Updates Time of Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, today announced a change of time for management’s live presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, to Wednesday, September 10, at 9 a.m. EDT.

CytoDyn CFO, Robert E. Hoffman, will deliver a live company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which is taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York City.

Details of the presentation are now as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 10, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. EDT

Webcast: register here

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

