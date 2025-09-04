Miata Metals Intersects 18 m at 2.58 g/t Gold Near Surface at Puma Target, Sela Creek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce significant, near-surface mineralization in its initial drilling at the Puma Target (“Puma”) on its Sela Creek Gold Project (“Sela Creek” or “the Project”). The Puma Target spans approximately 2.7 km of strike length.

Highlights

Initial drilling at Puma yielded 18 m at 2.58 g/t Au from 5.6 m * , including 7.5 m at 5.64 g/t Au from 10.1 m , and 1.5 m at 20.88 g/t Au from 16.1 m.

, including The entire mineralized intercept is hosted in saprolite, an oxidized and weathered bedrock material favourable for low-cost processing 1 .

. Drillhole located in the central Puma Target, where artisanal 2 workings extend over 2.7 km of strike.

workings extend over 2.7 km of strike. This Puma intercept marks the strongest drill result to date at Sela Creek and underscores district-scale potential for wide zones of high-grade gold.

Follow-up trenching and drilling is underway to define the extent and continuity of this newly discovered, mineralized zone.





“This early result at Puma is the strongest result we’ve seen to date at Sela Creek and is a clear signal that high-grade gold mineralization occurs over significant widths on the Project,” stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. “Intersecting 18 metres at 2.58 g/t gold near surface confirms Puma as a highly prospective target with the right geological setting for a large orogenic gold system. Just as important, this gives us a roadmap for follow-up drilling along the 2.7 km trend and across our broader pipeline of targets. We believe this is only the beginning of unlocking the district-scale opportunity at Sela Creek.”

The Company will follow up on this intercept with trenching and drilling to define the orientation and continuity of the mineralized zone. Results from Puma will also inform targeting across Miata’s broader portfolio of high-priority zones within the 215 km² Sela Creek concession, where multiple untested trends remain open for discovery. A full table of drill results to date can by found at the Company’s website via the following link.

Drilling, combined with surface exploration to date at Puma indicates a relatively flat-lying mineralized horizon, open along strike and at depth. Drilling to date has only tested a small portion of the 2.7 km trend with wide spacing, leaving considerable room for discovery.

With the onset of the dry season in Suriname, Miata is currently using two excavators to accelerate surface work, including trenching, access, and drill pad preparation. This will allow for more efficient advancement of Puma as well as other high-priority targets across the 215 km² concession.

QAQC

Drill core samples are sent to Filab in Paramaribo, an ISO certified laboratory for 50g aliquot fire assay for gold. Both the Company and Filab insert standards, duplicates and blanks at select intervals, all of which yielded acceptable values.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

*True width unknown.

1Sela Creek is an exploration stage project.

2Miata does not generate revenue from artisanal mining activity.

