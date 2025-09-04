BiomX CEO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical-stage company advancing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 7-9, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The presentation, titled "Phage Therapy: A Novel Approach to Chronic Diabetic Foot Infections," will take place on September 8th from 4:30 - 5:00 PM ET. The presentation will focus on positive topline results from the Company's Phase 2 trial evaluating BX211 for the treatment of DFO.

Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting with BiomX through their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail meetings@hcwco.com.





About BX211

BX211 is a phage treatment for the treatment of DFO associated with S. aureus. DFO is a bacterial infection of the bone that usually develops from an infected foot ulcer and is a leading cause of amputation in patients with diabetes. In March 2025, BiomX announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 trial in which BX211 was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated and patients receiving BX211 exhibited statistically significant1 and sustained reduction of ulcer size (PAR)(p = 0.046 at week 12; p=0.052 at week 13), with a separation from placebo starting at week 7 and a difference greater than 40% by week 10. In addition, BX211 also produced statistically significant1 improvements in both ulcer depth at week 13 (in patients with ulcer depth defined as bone at baseline, ulcer depth was classified according to deepest tissue involved as measured by swab) (p=0.048), and in reducing the expansion of ulcer area (p=0.017). Over the 12-week treatment period, all patients (treatment and placebo) were treated in accordance with standard of care, including with systemic antibiotic therapy as appropriate. BiomX is currently planning a registrational trial, pending discussions and feedback from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

1 All p-values described in this release are non-adjusted

