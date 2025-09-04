Mama’s Creations to Attend Lake Street’s Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 11, 2025

East Rutherford, NJ, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced that management has been invited to attend the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG9) taking place on September 11, 2025 at The Yale Club in New York City.

Chairman & CEO Adam Michaels is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event as shown below.

Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11th, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Michaels said: “We continue to strengthen Mama’s position as a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform – with the Crown I acquisition expanding our production capacity, customer reach, and operational capabilities. By adding a profitable, strategically located facility and a premium retail customer base, we are creating clear operational synergies that enhance labor, purchasing, broaden our distribution, and open new growth channels. With this combination, we are well positioned to deliver more delicious products for consumers, stronger partnerships with our retailers, and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “eventually,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “look forward to,” “plan,” “projected,“ “should,” “will,” and other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other factors, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. You are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company’s does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us