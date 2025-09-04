Flux Power and Averest to Showcase Energy Management and Software Solutions for GSE at the International GSE Expo 2025 in Las Vegas

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leader in advanced lithium-ion energy storage and software solutions for airport ground support equipment (GSE), material handling, and other industrial applications, will be attending the International GSE Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 16–18, 2025, alongside strategic partner Averest at Booth 6063 to demonstrate how integrated energy management and software solutions are transforming the aviation industry.

The International GSE Expo is the premier event for the global ground support equipment industry, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to showcase innovations driving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability on the tarmac. Flux Power and Averest will highlight integrated lithium-ion battery and energy management software solutions designed to deliver higher performance, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental impact for GSE fleets.

Kelly Frey, Chief Revenue Officer of Flux Power, commented, “The aviation industry is accelerating its transition to cleaner, smarter, and more reliable ground operations. By combining Flux Power’s advanced lithium-ion technology with Averest’s expertise, we deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced energy solutions that empower operators to achieve their efficiency and sustainability goals.”

Flux Power and Averest will be showcasing:

M24 – powering up a charger for in-field recovery charging of GSE

G80 420 – redesigned for enhanced performance and maintenance for GSE

G96 4P – a new higher voltage and higher capacity energy solution for tractors other equipment

SkyEMS 2.0 Demonstration – next-generation energy management solution featuring real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and fleet-wide optimization

Mike Hole, Director of Global Sales & Marketing at Averest, added, “With Flux Power’s SkyEMS platform, operators gain unprecedented visibility into fleet performance, charging behavior, and maintenance needs. These insights enable smarter, data-driven decisions that maximize uptime, extend asset life, and reduce operating costs. We are excited to connect with industry leaders at the show and demonstrate the impact of advanced energy solutions on the future of ground support.”

Attendees can visit Booth 6063 to explore the companies’ joint offerings, speak directly with experts from both teams, and explore how these advanced energy solutions are shaping the future of ground support operations.

Registration

To secure your spot and stay ahead in electrification trends, register here: www.gseexpo.com.

About Averest Inc.

Averest partners with leading manufacturers of industrial batteries and chargers who have the ability to produce products that meet our customer’s specific requirements. Focusing solely on the aviation industry, Averest is able to expertly recommend customized electric power solutions for every situation. Averest is on the forefront of new charging and battery technologies such as lithium batteries and high efficiency rapid charging systems. Averest, Inc. is leading the way towards a cleaner environment by offering technically sound electric power solutions which replace internal combustion engines in airline ground support equipment. For more information, please visit https://averest.co/.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments; Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products; Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

