Sovereign Wallet Unveils 'MMUI-Quantum': Industry's First Post-Quantum Cryptographic Library Supporting 10 Programming Languages





Integrating 33 Classical and 29 Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms on a Single Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovereign Wallet ( www.swnglobal.com ), a blockchain and cryptographic technology company, has announced the release of 'MMUI-Quantum', a comprehensive cryptographic library designed to address quantum computing threats. This enterprise-grade solution enables organizations and government agencies to proactively prepare for the quantum era.

Quantum Computing Threat: "If We Don't Prepare Now, It Will Be Too Late"

Current public-key cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and ECC can be broken within minutes using quantum computers running Shor's Algorithm. Of particular concern is the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" threat, where encrypted data stolen today could be decrypted by future quantum computers.

The U.S. NIST finalized its first Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards in August 2024, while the European Union, South Korea, Singapore, and other nations are developing their own standardization frameworks. Experts emphasize that preparation must begin now for the quantum computing era expected between 2030-2035.

Industry-First: Full Support for 10 Programming Languages

MMUI-Quantum's defining feature is its complete source code rewritten in 10 major programming languages: C, C#, Go, Rust, Java, Python, Swift, Kotlin, TypeScript, and WebAssembly. This provides native-level performance and security across all platforms—server, mobile (iOS/Android), and web.

Unlike existing solutions primarily limited to C language implementations with restricted platform support, MMUI-Quantum achieves true all-platform compatibility.

Comprehensive Algorithm Support

The library supports an extensive range of cryptographic algorithms:

Post-Quantum Algorithms (29 types)

NIST Standards: ML-KEM (Kyber - 3 variants), ML-DSA (Dilithium - 3 variants), SLH-DSA (SPHINCS+ - 6 variants), Falcon (2 variants), LMS, XMSS, and 2 more

Additional PQC: FrodoKEM (3 variants), NTRU Prime (2 variants), HQC (3 variants), Classic McEliece, and 1 more

Korean PQC Standards: AIMer (2 variants), NTRU+ (2 variants), Haetae (2 variants), SMAUG-T (2 variants)



Classical Cryptographic Algorithms (33 types)

Symmetric Encryption: AES-256-GCM, ChaCha20-Poly1305, ARIA-256, Camellia-256, and 6 more

Hash Functions/XOF: SHAKE128/256, SHA3-256/384/512, Blake2b/2s, Blake3, SHA-256/512, and 5 more

MACs: HMAC, Poly1305, CMAC, SipHash

KDFs: PBKDF2, HKDF, Argon2, Blake3-KDF

Digital Signatures: Ed25519, Sr25519

Key Exchange: X25519

Enterprise-Grade Security Implementation

All algorithm code has been developed entirely in-house, eliminating security vulnerabilities from external library dependencies. The implementation follows cryptographer Daniel J. Bernstein's design principles, including constant-time execution, memory zeroization, performance optimization, and hardware security features.

Critical for Government Agencies and Financial Institutions

Government agencies handling national security documents, military communications, and industrial secrets requiring long-term protection, as well as financial institutions managing core security functions such as electronic signatures, transaction authentication, and customer data protection, must adopt PQC now to ensure security beyond 2030.

Major organizations including the NSA, NIST, and EU have already established implementation roadmaps and distributed recommendations. As PQC adoption requires years for infrastructure changes, system verification, and certification authority updates, preparation must begin immediately.

Sovereign Wallet developed this library leveraging its experience with the MetaMUI blockchain platform. For licensing inquiries, contact license@metamui.id . Detailed technical documentation is available at https://pqc.metamui.id .

Media contact:

Sovereign Wallet

contact@swnglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75642b18-4f24-4cb2-b896-1dbba44d56a8