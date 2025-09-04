OIX Association Introduces the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee

CLAYMONT, Del., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OIX Association, a global, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to creating fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory standards and best practices for digital infrastructure deployments, announces today the formation of the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee (DIFC). The framework will provide guidance to community planners and economic development professionals to empower them to plan for the technology needed to support government and municipal services, existing businesses and the anticipated planned growth goals within communities.

The DIFC is led by OIX Board Member, Ilissa Miller, who is a former public official, currently serving as the CEO of iMiller Public Relations . With support from Techoraco’s Datacloud USA event series, taking place September 16-17, 2025 in Austin, TX, Miller will be chairing the in-state focus roundtables. The session will feature community representatives across multiple states including Buddy Rizer, Executive Director Economic Development for Loudoun County (Virginia) and Chris Pumphrey, President of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership (Georgia), among others, and will explore the opportunities and challenges city planners have in understanding and evaluating digital infrastructure needs for today, and tomorrow.

With federal mandates and funding (like the BEAD program) pushing communities to modernize digital services, coupled with ongoing power and water concerns, local governments often lack the tools, language, or expertise to properly evaluate infrastructure proposals and align them with long-term goals. The DIFC is meant to empower community planners with a framework to serve as a planning resource that communities can leverage and integrate into their existing zoning, land-use, and policy guidelines.

“The reality is, digital transformation isn’t optional and can no longer be a reactive afterthought. It’s happening everywhere, including at the Government and Municipal level. From tax collection systems to emergency services to residential requirements and commercial needs,” says Ilissa Miller , OIX Committee Chair and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. “What communities need is a trusted, unbiased framework that demystifies the process, empowering community leaders to understand what infrastructure they have, what they need, and how to plan for what’s coming. That’s what the Digital Infrastructure Framework aims to deliver.”





Miller brings nearly three decades of industry experience to lead the committee and is uniquely positioned to drive this initiative through her extensive network of industry stakeholders and experience as a former elected official. Miller previously served two terms as a Member of the Board of Trustees in the Village of Mamaroneck, NY. As a Trustee, Miller knows firsthand the operational, fiscal, and policy challenges facing local governments, and the lack of information and resources provided to them to steer their communities into the future.

The framework is currently under development through a new peer-led committee within the OIX Association. Collaboration and input from county executives, economic development executives and state agency organizations is already underway.

The committee is currently being developed by the OIX Association and interested volunteers are encouraged to apply by sending an email to: info@oix.org .

For more information about the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee, and to learn how to get insights, engagement, information and to explore collaborations, please contact: DIFC@oix.org .

About OIX Association

OIX, formerly Open-IX, is a self-regulated, non-profit organization focused on advancing global internet interconnection through standardized, educational, and resilient infrastructure practices. Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, OIX proudly reflects on a decade of significant achievements in enhancing internet peering and interconnection, ensuring efficient global connectivity for diverse stakeholders. As a 501c6 organization, OIX emphasizes interconnection proliferation through the development, implementation, and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, empowering internet exchange providers, data center providers, carriers, and content and cloud service providers to excel in their domains. OIX's commitment to fostering a more interconnected and reliable internet ecosystem positions it as a pivotal player in the global internet infrastructure landscape.

