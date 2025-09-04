Bonafide® Health Announces Expansion to Retail with Exclusive Launch into 1,800+ Target Stores and Target.com

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a leading direct-to-consumer women’s healthcare company that provides clinically researched solutions to effectively relieve perimenopause & menopause symptoms, launches for the first time in retail. Starting today, four of Bonafide’s leading solutions will be prominently placed in over 1,800 Target Stores nationwide and on Target.com.

One of the first brands to enter the menopause space in 2017, Bonafide has led with science and innovation, pioneering a new era in women’s health by mobilizing a team of scientists, healthcare providers, and researchers with one mission: to create novel, research-backed, hormone-free and prescription-free solutions for perimenopause/menopause symptoms that are both safe and effective. This launch at Target is a pivotal step in Bonafide’s effort to destigmatize menopause care by bringing trusted, evidence-backed options to the retail aisle, making solutions easily accessible to millions of women.

“Our launch into retail will expand access to Bonafide’s safe and effective product line to more women across the U.S.,” says Sonny Stafford, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonafide. “Since our inception, we’ve disrupted the women’s health category by consistently delivering research-backed products that have been clinically studied to transform the way women manage their menopause experience, improving their overall quality of life. Our launch into retail demonstrates our dedication to serving the unmet needs of women entering menopause, as well as setting a new standard for menopause care.”

Bonafide’s launch into retail is coming at a great time as women are continuing to demand safer, research-backed options for symptom management. In fact, Bonafide's 5th Annual State of Menopause Study found that 66% of women in the US would be more likely to purchase from a brand that is authentically backed by research, and that 72% would try hormone-free options if they could find them at a retail store like Target.

As Bonafide’s first and exclusive retail partner, Target has demonstrated its commitment to women's health. Upon launch in-store, Bonafide products will take a prominent position on endcap displays, clearly providing key information on symptoms and relief.

Bonafide’s Leading Symptom Specific Solutions Available at Target:



Revaree®: Relief from vaginal dryness. Revaree provides powerful, hormone-free relief from vaginal dryness, with an easy-to-use vaginal insert that renews your body’s vaginal moisture for everyday comfort and intimacy. Revaree is an FDA-cleared Hyaluronic acid insert designed to moisturize and renew your vaginal tissue. It’s hormone-free and goes to work right away.



Thermella®: Relief from hot flashes and night sweats. Thermella is a uniquely formulated, hormone-free supplement made with naturally-sourced ingredients, so you can start to experience effective and safe relief from hot flashes and night sweats in as little as 2 weeks. Thermella is a naturally derived formula that contains a unique combination of curcumin extract, spirulina extract, and decaffeinated green tea extract. This patented blend is safe, effective, and targets hot flashes for cooling relief—fast.*



Ristela® Mixes: For increased orgasm and arousal support. Ristela Mixes provide a convenient, powerful, clinically studied, hormone-free support for sexually active women who want to enhance their response to sexual stimulation.*



Clairvee®: Support for the vaginal microbiome and relief from vaginal odor. Rebalance the vaginal microbiome with our probiotic. Just one pill per day for 15 days reduces odor, itching and discharge all month long.*

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH, LLC

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission: to provide women with safe and highly effective symptom relief throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on their deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced with age. Trusted by more than 20.1K healthcare providers, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit www.hellobonafide.com or follow @hellobonafide on Instagram or TikTok

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachments