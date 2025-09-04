XLM News: StellarPad AI on Stellar Lumens Offers Its Utility Token $SLP For Sale At A Discount Price

StellarPad Presale Goes Live, Be Among the First to Own $SLP on Stellar Blockchain.

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stellar ecosystem just got smarter and more decentralized with the official launch of StellarPad AI’s utility token presale. For the first time, early adopters and Stellar believers can participate in the exclusive offering of $SLP — the native token powering StellarPad AI, the blockchain’s first non-custodial, AI-optimized launchpad.

This limited-time presale offers $SLP at a discounted rate before it lists publicly on Stellar DEXs. Backers will gain priority access to upcoming project launches, platform features, governance voting, and staking benefits — all while helping shape the future of decentralized fundraising on Stellar Lumens.

What Is StellarPad AI?

StellarPad AI is a next-generation launchpad platform designed for projects building on Stellar (XLM). It leverages artificial intelligence to score, vet, and support new projects — helping developers launch safely and helping investors identify strong, innovative opportunities early.

Unlike centralized platforms, StellarPad operates 100% non-custodially, meaning users never lose control of their assets. Everything runs on-chain, powered by Stellar’s lightning-fast, low-fee infrastructure.

Purchase Stellar's $SLP Before Listing Here: https://stellarpad.ai/presale

Mission and Vision

Mission: To revolutionize how blockchain projects are launched and supported on Stellar through decentralized, AI-driven infrastructure.

Vision: To become the trusted launch engine of Stellar’s next generation — where security, speed, and smart automation lead the way.

What Does $SLP Do?

$SLP is more than just a token — it’s the fuel of the StellarPad AI ecosystem. Use it to:

Unlock early access to AI-vetted project launches

Participate in DAO governance and platform decisions

Stake and earn passive yield

Climb investor tiers for higher allocation privileges

Access exclusive tools and community features





By holding $SLP, users gain an active role in the launchpad’s future — with real utility baked into every phase of StellarPad’s growth.

Why Join the $SLP Presale Now?

This $SLP presale gives early adopters first-mover advantage, discounted pricing, and ecosystem privileges before $SLP is listed publicly. With StellarPad’s launch already live, this isn’t a concept — it’s a working protocol ready to scale.

Be part of the most intelligent launchpad revolution on Stellar — while it’s still early.

Buy $SLP Before DEX Listing: https://stellarpad.ai/presale

Contact & Official Links

Contact:

Contact:

Mollie Parsons

parsons@stellarpad.ai

