Forge Nano to Unveil Commercial Single Module Semiconductor Wafer Fab ALD Tool at SEMICON Taiwan

Forge Nano’s 200 mm single-wafer, thermal atomic layer deposition (ALD) platform for compound semiconductor manufacturing to be unveiled in Taipei

Tool build slots available with delivery expected in Q1 2026

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a technology company pioneering domestic battery and semiconductor innovations, today announced it is unveiling a new commercial single module semiconductor wafer fab atomic layer deposition (ALD) tool – TEPHRAOne. The fully automated 200 mm single module platform is outfitted with features from Forge Nano’s flagship multi-process module TEPHRA in a streamlined configuration for oxide, nitride, metal and nanolaminate coatings.





TEPHRAOne 200 mm single module commercial ALD tool.

"TEPHRAOne is our answer to the growing demand for commercial ALD coating speeds in a single module configuration,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “With the same high-speed deposition rates and unmatched chemical utilization as our multi-module TEPHRA, TEPHRAOne allows customers with singular coating needs to save critical floor space without sacrificing throughput and quality."

TEPHRAOne is equipped to deposit oxide, nitride or nanolaminates at up to 12 nanometers per minute, while utilizing up to 90% of loaded chemical precursor, to deliver single wafer coatings at batch speeds. The commercial tool includes fast pneumatic valves and in-situ reactor pressure control enabling sub-second coating cycles. Forge Nano’s catalyzed thermal ALD process is utilized in TEPHRAOne to enable high aspect ratio processing desired by RF device, MEMs & sensors and LED & photonics applications.

Forge Nano will be showcasing TEPHRAONE at SEMICON Taiwan, taking place in Taipei from September 10-12. To learn more, stop by the Forge Nano booth (#R7219) located on the 4th floor of TaiNEX 2 or download the equipment brochure here.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a technology company pioneering domestic battery and semiconductor innovations using its platform technology, Atomic Armor. Atomic Armor is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America’s most critical systems – at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic Armor™ process allow our partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com

