CCC signs MoU with Indonesia’s Jambi city to support SMART Utility initiative

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the city of Jambi, Indonesia, to help introduce an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI 2.0) solution from GHD Canada. The AMI 2.0 system is part of a SMART Utility initiative to replace approximately 104,000 mechanical meters currently used by the city’s residential and commercial customers. The new system will provide more accurate and timely data, improve customer service, and reduce water and energy losses.

Unlike mechanical water meters that require manual readings, AMI 2.0 system uses a smart, connected network to automatically collect and transmit real-time consumption data. This two-way communication enables utilities to detect leaks early, respond swiftly to emergencies, and optimize water usage. GHD’s approach integrates digital technologies with utility operations, turning smart meters into sensors that support predictive maintenance and water quality monitoring.

CCC operates at the crossroads of commerce and international relations to forge commercial contracts between Canadian businesses and foreign governments through Government to Government (G2G) contracts. Jambi is a growing urban center that serves as a vital port and commercial hub, particularly for the oil and rubber industries. CCC’s MoU enables the city of Jambi to procure the AMI 2.0 system through a government-to-government (G2G) contract.

Every G2G contract signed by CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance that the contract will be performed as agreed. CCC negotiates G2G contracts with governments at the national, provincial/state, and municipal levels.

“This MoU with the city of Jambi marks an exciting milestone in CCC’s efforts to connect Canadian innovation with global infrastructure needs. Through our G2G contracting model, we’re proud to support GHD Canada in delivering a SMART Utility solution to Jambi.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.



“Canada is committed to deepening its partnership with Indonesia. Jambi’s SMART Utility initiative is a great opportunity to showcase Canadian expertise in digital infrastructure and promote our shared priorities in sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.” – Jess Dutton, Canada’s Ambassador to Indonesia.





