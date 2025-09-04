Tenet Adopts Point Predictive’s IEValidate to Streamline Income and Employment Verification

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence for consumer lending, today announced that Tenet has adopted IEValidateTM to automate its income and employment verifications.

The integration addresses a critical challenge that lenders face today. Traditional income verification processes often introduce unnecessary friction for consumers. With Point Predictive's solution, Tenet can now instantly, and cost effectively, validate income and employment information using just a single field of information about the customer, reducing the need for cumbersome paystub requests and employment verification calls that typically slow the approval process.

Through the integration of Point Predictive's solution, Tenet will have the capability to

Replace paystub requests on up to 80% of applications with automation.

Identify income fraud and use of fake employers.

and use of fake employers. Improve conversion rates by up to 50% through eliminating the request for income and employment documentation from their customers.



"At Tenet, we believe in accelerating electric vehicle adoption, and that means removing every possible barrier from the financing process," said Andreas Wallendahl, Co-founder and CEO of Tenet Energy Inc. "Point Predictive's technology allows us to verify income and employment authenticity without creating friction for our customers. This partnership enables us to approve more borrowers faster while maintaining our commitment to responsible lending practices that protect borrowers, our business and our credit union partners."

Point Predictive's IEValidate solution utilizes a proprietary database with over 360 million income reports covering 100 million unique consumers and over 25 million employers to deliver instant income and employment validation. The technology achieves hit rates of up to 85% while cutting verification costs by 50-90% compared to traditional methods. For Tenet's customers, this translates to faster approvals and a smoother path to EV ownership.

"Tenet is pioneering the future of sustainable transportation financing, and we're thrilled to support their mission with our most advanced income and employment verification technology," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By eliminating documentation friction for qualified borrowers, we're helping Tenet improve the car purchase experience while protecting their portfolio from fraud and misrepresentation. Paystubs and bank statements are unreliable and create a barrier for borrowers in the purchase process. With IEValidate, we help Tenet replace those documents with something more reliable and accurate.”

Point Predictive's solutions address multiple pain points in the current verification landscape. Traditional paystub-based verification suffers from high forgery rates, with one in ten paystubs containing difficult-to-detect forgeries. Employment databases typically cover only 40% of consumers, leaving most applications unresolved. These limitations have forced many lenders to rely on manual processes that slow approvals and increase loan application abandonment rates.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund most loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

About Tenet Energy Inc.

Tenet is the leading electric vehicle loan platform for credit unions and mission aligned investors. The company provides fast, affordable, and fully digital financing for electric vehicles by working with mission-aligned financial institutions and business partners. Tenet has redefined traditional auto lending serving borrowers in all direct purchase and refinance channels to make sustainable transportation more accessible and affordable for consumers nationwide. For more information visit tenet.com.