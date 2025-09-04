Wreaths Across America Radio Announces New Times for Live Programming

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce new lineup changes on its internet stream Wreaths Across America Radio (Wreaths Radio), designed to expand opportunities for listeners nationwide to share their stories of service, support and remembrance. Starting Monday, September 8, Michael W. Hale will be LIVE Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Volunteers, partners and supporters can join Michael live on air. Click here to view the full lineup or book a time to join the show and support the Wreaths Across America mission.

“Wreaths Across America Radio continues to evolve, and with more than 100 unique programs now available, we are excited to expand opportunities for volunteers and partners to share their stories live on air,” said Jeff Pierce, WAA Director of Media and Military Partnerships. “This new schedule better serves our growing community of listeners and provides meaningful content during the workday for those supporting the mission nationwide.”

With over 100 unique programs, listeners can tune in any time for a variety of informative, entertaining, and inspiring content, including exclusive Wreaths Radio productions, like “Mission Matters” with Executive Director Karen Worcester, “The Story Of How Ye Fell,” and “ The Military Musicians Showcase .”

Wreaths Radio, the “Voice For America’s Veterans,” is an internet radio station that brings 24/7 music, interviews, and stories relevant to veterans and their families and WAA’s millions of volunteers that support the yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

To tune in, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, or download the iHeart Radio, Audacy, or TuneIn apps.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Attachment