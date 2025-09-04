“He’s No Prince” PSA Shatters Fairy Tale Illusions to Expose Emotional Abuse

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if Prince Charming wasn’t so charming behind closed doors? The fourth and final installment of The Last I’m Sorry domestic violence awareness campaign, entitled “He’s No Prince” from Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation Inc. and Neon, an IPG Health company, is lighting up digital screens nationwide with a striking, fairy tale-gone-wrong message: abuse doesn’t always look like a monster. Sometimes, it wears a crown.

The PSA is playing a crucial role in connecting survivors with helpful resources which have been dwindling at a rapid pace this year due to a severe lack of funding. Essential programs for survivors are in jeopardy, with 80% of U.S. organizations claiming their ability to deliver services has been compromised this year, according to a recent survey , with nearly half reporting moderate to severe disruptions.

The new PSA appears across thousands of screens in public spaces, like EV charging stations, malls, gas stations and office elevators. Much like the three previous PSAs under this campaign, the goal is to discreetly reach abuse victims in their everyday routines and direct them to safety through a dedicated, secure microsite HesNoPrince.com , without tipping off their abuser.

“Survivors of domestic violence often face life-threatening situations, and delays or denials in support can be fatal,” said Caroline Markel Hammond, CEO of Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation. “We must create solutions that are safe, easy to access and hidden from the power and control of abusers. If help isn't simple, visible and immediate – survivors may not return to seek it again. It's why these campaigns are so compelling. Our images meet people in how they FEEL vs. having to identify as a survivor to receive help. Plus, the solutions are hand-delivered 24-7 all online."





The campaign’s centerpiece image flips the classic damsel-in-a-tower motif, portraying a disheveled, raging “prince” glaring out from a castle balcony while yelling and pointing at his weary princess as she leans away, resigned, withdrawn and teary-eyed. The tagline reads: “Maybe tomorrow he’ll be charming…” A QR code links directly to resources that help users recognize signs of abuse and find support quickly, safely and anonymously. The still images were created by a talented team of artists partnered with IPG Health's Neon and Studio Rx teams. By pairing specialized AI tools with human oversight, the team was able to bring the visuals to life in record time. In these sensitive situations, every opportunity to reach a survivor counts.

“‘He’s No Prince’ takes a familiar fairy tale narrative and juxtaposes it with the unsettling truth that abuse can hide behind charm and romance,” said Jesse Kates, Chief Creative Officer, Neon. “By blending these warm, nostalgic scenarios with a disturbing reality and sense of urgency, we’re not only capturing attention, but delivering tools and resources that survivors need both discreetly and in plain sight.”

When shelters are closing their doors and hotline calls are left unanswered, this campaign reaches survivors where they are. With a quick QR code scan, victims are directed to HesNoPrince.com, a mobile-friendly site developed by Neon, an IPG Health company, featuring a decision-tree interface that provides resources based on the visitor’s situation. It is built to be fast, private and easy to exit, recognizing the danger survivors may face just by searching for help.

This final PSA builds on a three-year narrative arc established through the previous Last I’m Sorry campaigns, carefully crafted by Neon, an IPG Health company.

“The Last I’m Sorry” (2021) — The Empty Apology

The series began with a haunting image of a decaying bouquet symbolizing the empty promises that often follow abuse. Shot by James Beard Award-winning photographer Johnny Miller, and paired with hand-drawn typography by illustrator Sarah Coleman, the PSA visualized the emotional rollercoaster of repeated apologies that never lead to change. The campaign forced viewers to question how many times “I’m sorry” can be used as a tool of control, rather than remorse.

“Feeling Small” (2022) — The Shrinking Self

Next came a scene as familiar as it is chilling: a holiday dinner table. A woman shrinks into herself as her partner looms, not with overt violence, but with dominating body language and unspoken control. Rendered through CGI in collaboration with Carioca Studio, the PSA launched during Thanksgiving, when domestic abuse often spikes. The visual metaphor: emotional abuse doesn't leave visible scars, but it can make someone feel invisible.

“Hidden Horrors” (2023) — The Public Facade

In this third chapter, a pristine image of an aspirational couple revealed its disturbing secret: a monstrous green hand gripping the woman's shoulder. This visual, shown on nearly 3,000 national screens, exposed how abusers often hide in plain sight, fooling friends, coworkers and even family with their charm, while terrorizing partners behind closed doors. The campaign emphasized how abuse thrives on secrecy and deception, particularly in the age of social media.

About Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation Inc.

Safe in Harm’s Way Foundation Inc. is a domestic violence non-profit connecting victims with resources to build community and identify red flags of abuse. The company was born out of necessity, as its Founder, Caroline Markel is a survivor of domestic violence and realized the unique unmet needs during her escape from abuse. The Safe in Harm’s Way online platform provides eye-opening stories from abuse survivors, a one-of-a-kind public database of conviction records, and technology partnerships that highlight safety as a priority and solutions at any person's fingertips, especially historically marginalized people facing the biggest disparities in access to care. The offerings extend to various corporate solutions in partnership with Epizon Strategy that can be implemented immediately, thereby protecting corporate reputation, safety, and profits. Visit www.safeinharmsway.org for more information or to donate today.

About Neon, An IPG Health company

Part of the IPG Health network, Neon is a full-service healthcare agency that lights the way with innovative creative solutions to the biggest challenges of life-changing brands. With a boutique agency feel backed by big network resources, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Neon works across all audiences and channels – from HCP and DTC/DTP to digital engagement, patient support and more. The agency delivers a diversified offering and depth of expertise that includes strategic planning, medical strategy, health literacy, engagement planning, user experience, technology and development, branding and design. Neon was named an Ad Age “Best Place to Work” 2024 and an MM+M “Best Places to Work” 2023. Learn more about Neon.

