TexPower Appoints Bader Almonawer as President to Lead U.S. Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Into the Future





HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TexPower, a U.S.-based battery cathode materials company, proudly announces the appointment of Bader Almonawer as President. With a proven track record of leadership and strategic growth, Almonawer will spearhead TexPower’s mission to reclaim American leadership in lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) manufacturing and drive the company’s next phase of expansion.

Almonawer brings extensive leadership, financial, and operational expertise to TexPower. He currently serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee at NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: $NTHI), where he played a pivotal role in fundraising and financial structuring during the company’s IPO process, and continues to lead as Audit Chair. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Neuromena and Arabian Group of Companies. His professional background includes management consulting at McKinsey & Company and investment banking at Citigroup, where he focused on energy-sector capital raising and M&A. Almonawer holds an MBA from MIT, a Master’s in Economics from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Penn State University.

TexPower’s origins trace back to pioneering research from Professors John B. Goodenough and Arumugam Manthiram—whose discoveries in the 1980s and 1990s unlocked LFP technology, now used in more than half of all lithium-ion batteries worldwide. Co-founded by Prof. Manthiram and Dr. Li, TexPower combines decades of R&D expertise to deliver advanced energy solutions for power tools, electric vehicles, and grid-scale storage.

Today, China manufactures nearly all of the world’s LFP. TexPower, founded in 2019 in Houston, Texas, aims to reverse that trend by bringing LFP production back to its roots in the United States.

TexPower’s Current Milestones

Operating a 15-ton pilot facility in Houston for joint development with strategic manufacturing partners and customers.





in Houston for joint development with strategic manufacturing partners and customers. Delivering LFP products with competitive technical specs on par with state-of-the-art materials.

Acquired a 7-acre site in Houston, currently in the engineering phase for Phase I construction.

Building Phase I Houston plant with an annual capacity of 12,500 metric tons, powering approximately 5 GWh of lithium-ion batteries.

Developing a manufacturing route optimized for GWh-scale, with reduced energy consumption and waste generation.

On track to complete Phase I facility in 2027, with capacity already nearly fully subscribed by strategic customers.

Future Expansion

Looking ahead, TexPower plans to scale capacity to 100,000 metric tons annually (20 GWh) by 2030, solidifying its position as a leading supplier of LFP materials outside of China.

Leadership Statements

“I am honored to take on the role of President at TexPower,” said Bader Almonawer. “TexPower is uniquely positioned to lead the U.S. in reclaiming domestic LFP manufacturing. With world-class science, a strong pipeline of strategic partners, a secured 7-acre site for our Phase I facility, and clear expansion goals, I am confident we will not only meet but exceed expectations in powering the next generation of electrification.”

“Mr. Almonawer is an accomplished business leader with a strong track record of leadership and financial expertise. He is a tremendous asset for TexPower, and we are very confident that under his guidance as President, TexPower will achieve its ambitious goals and establish itself as a global leader in LFP manufacturing,” said Professor Arumugam Manthiram, TexPower Co-Founder.

About TexPower EV Technologies Inc.

TexPower spun out of the University of Texas at Austin and established its headquarters in Houston, TX in 2020, continuing the disruptive innovations led by Profs. John B. Goodenough and Arumugam Manthiram on lithium-ion batteries. We aim to deploy cobalt-free, high-performing, cost-competitive cathode materials in lithium-based batteries used across North America and beyond. Our patented cobalt-free Nickel Manganese Aluminum (NMA) cathodes have up to 15% greater energy than mainstream NCM/NCA cathodes. Our manufacturing site in Houston, TX focuses on development, optimization and production of IRA compliant cathode active materials for a fast-growing North American market.

