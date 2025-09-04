The Royal Society of Canada Announces its Class of 2025 New Fellows and College Members

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and its Members have elected this year’s new Fellows and named the incoming class of the RSC College.

One hundred and two new Fellows have been elected by their peers for their outstanding scholarly achievements. This recognition by the RSC is the highest honour in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences.

The RSC also welcomes 59 Members to The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. These mid-career leaders bring a multigenerational capacity to address major challenges and seize new opportunities, including those in emerging fields.

“The Royal Society of Canada is delighted to welcome into its ranks a talented group of inspiring researchers, artists, and creators whose peers have recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of science and culture, as well as to the well-being of Canadians. Their research will continue to influence public policy for years to come, while improving the well-being of our society,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, FRSC, President of the RSC.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, the RSC will induct the 2025 Fellows and Members of the RSC College at a ceremony as part of the Celebration of Excellence and Engagement in Montréal, Québec. Join us in celebrating this vibrant landscape of talent, imagination, discipline, and discovery. Register here!

About the RSC

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world. Learn more at www.rsc-src.ca.

