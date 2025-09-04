Epiq Acquires Inflection IT to Enhance Intapp Implementation Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today the acquisition of Inflection IT, the market-leading consultancy supporting the implementation of Intapp platform and applied AI solutions.

Inflection IT consultants will join Fireman, an Epiq company, the premier consultancy exclusively focused on serving the legal space, to expand law firm advisory services within Epiq. Consultants at Inflection IT have a deep understanding of the wide range of Intapp products and technologies, with more than 1,000 Intapp projects completed for the world’s premier law firms. Epiq is a longtime Intapp Certified Implementation Partner, and this addition expands the company’s expertise and capabilities.

“Joining the Epiq team brings together the best consultants available in the market to help clients get the greatest returns on their Intapp technology investments,” said Inflection IT President Steve Surrette, who will join Epiq as Managing Director. “Working together will enhance our ability to offer clients unparalleled Intapp service, support, and training, along with the full range of Epiq offerings.”

Epiq is one of the largest and most reputable global technology and legal solution providers, working directly with corporate legal departments and law firms to deliver results through investments in AI, knowledge, technology, and process innovation.

“We are thrilled to see these two stellar teams come together to support the shared mission of driving lasting technology transformation and adoption in the legal industry,” said Sebastian Hartmann, Vice President of Alliances at Intapp. “With Inflection IT becoming a part of Epiq, law firms will benefit from their expanded expertise and capabilities to accelerate innovation in pursuit of lasting success.”

The Epiq advisory teams have been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments in the world. Offering a full range of consultancy services, it has supported legal workflow and process implementations for more than 20 years, including project management, process automation assessments, solution design, technical implementation delivery, and managed services.

“The addition of Inflection IT enhances our ability to advise our clients, and provide tailored solutions that harness data, knowledge, and law firm specific controls to deliver outcomes to firms who are transforming themselves for the increasingly AI enabled legal marketplace they operate in,” said Ziad Mantoura, SVP and GM of Enterprise Legal and Consulting Solutions at Epiq.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporate legal departments, law firms, and business professionals by integrating people, process, technology, and data. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal and compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 18 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and our 6,100 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

