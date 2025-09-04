Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”), a Majority-Owned Subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Approval from Denali’s Shareholders of the Previously Announced Business Combination

PALO ALTO, Calif, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that the shareholders of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (“Denali”) approved the previously announced business combination with Semnur (the "Business Combination").

The Business Combination was approved by Denali’s shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 3, 2025 (the “Meeting”), along with all other proposals presented at the Meeting, each of which were set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Denali with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 2025. The combined company will operate as Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. upon consummation of the Business Combination, which is expected to close in September 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Denali has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC to disclose the full voting results of the Meeting.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA™” or “SP-102”), which is owned by Semnur and is a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Scilex is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Semnur is a clinical late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pain therapies. Semnur’s product candidate, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.

Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California

About Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.

Denali is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Business Combination between Semnur and Denali, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the Business Combination, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the Business Combination, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Company, Semnur and Denali and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company, Semnur and Denali. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s, Semnur’s and Denali’s businesses and the Business Combination, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political and business conditions; the inability of the parties to consummate the Business Combination or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement for the Business Combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the Business Combination; the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the Business Combination; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Semnur or Denali; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the ability of the combined company to develop and successfully market SP-102 or other products; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing or trading of the post-acquisition company’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or the over-the-counter markets, as applicable, following the Business Combination; and costs related to the Business Combination. There may be additional risks that Semnur and the Company presently do not know or that Semnur or the Company currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Semnur’s, the Company’s and Denali’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of the communication. Semnur and the Company anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Semnur and the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each of Semnur and the Company specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Semnur’s or the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

