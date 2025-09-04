Supersonik gets $5M from Andreessen Horowitz for its AI agent that runs live product demos

San Francisco, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where buyers expect everything on demand, sales teams are still asking leads to fill out a form and wait for a demo. Supersonik is here to end the wait. Launched today from stealth with $5 million in seed funding, the company is introducing an autonomous, multilingual AI agent that instantly joins live video calls, showcases real software in action, and adapts every demo to the buyer in real time.

The seed round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and joined by strategic angels from Google, DeepMind and Salesforce among others.





Supersonik founders: Pol Ruiz, Daniel Carmona Serrat and Joaquim Lechà.

“Our vision is simple,” said Daniel Carmona, CEO of Supersonik. “Every prospect should be able to click a button and get a live, personalized demo of real software, in their own language, the moment they are ready. No forms, waitlists, or back-and-forth.”

Supersonik is built for a new generation of software buyers: global, fast-moving, and impatient. Its AI agent jumps on an instant video call, shares its screen, and guides prospects through real software as if it were a seasoned sales rep. Unlike static tours or recordings, Supersonik adapts in real time to each prospect, drawing on live product use and conversational intelligence to make every interaction tailored and interactive. Supersonik agents are able to pull in live data from CRMs, websites, documentation, and knowledge bases meaning each demo is fully tailored to the prospect’s industry, size, geography, and tech stack without a briefing. And unlike traditional sales calls, Supersonik is available on demand, in almost every language, at the exact moment a buyer signals intent.

The use cases for Supersonik are immediate. Companies can place a button on their website that lets buyers request a demo instantly at peak intent. They can re-engage leads that went cold with a live conversation instead of just another email. They can use Supersonik to qualify and route prospects in real time or even upsell new features in existing accounts. Each scenario delivers the same advantage: scale every demo without stretching sales teams thin.

Supersonik was founded by Daniel Carmona Serrat, Joaquim Lechà, and Pol Ruiz. Daniel, a serial entrepreneur, had been working with Pol for the last 3 years in automating manual operations with AI. Together, they began exploring how AI agents could remove one of the biggest bottlenecks in software sales: delivering demos instantly and at scale. At the same time, Joaquim, then CEO of Typeform, shared their conviction that the way software is sold was overdue for change. Joining forces, the three combined entrepreneurial experience, SaaS leadership, and deep technical expertise to build Supersonik.

"We’re living through the biggest tech shift of our lifetime with AI, and teaming up with Dani and Pol was a no-brainer to build a future where every company can engage buyers instantly, globally, and at scale, transforming how software is discovered and bought." added Joaquim Lechà, co-founder at Supersonik.

Supersonik is already working with multiple companies ahead of its launch and plans to double its team by the end of 2025. The funding will support hiring in engineering and go-to-market, as well as continued investment in secure, compliant and reliable AI infrastructure to ensure agents are not only reliable but enterprise-grade.

“Live demos have been too costly and slow for most SaaS companies to scale. Supersonik changes that by turning the sales process into an instant, interactive product experience that delivers real value from the start,” said Gabriel Vasquez, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “This is a fast, technical team with the ability to recruit and build at the highest level, and we believe they’re poised to redefine how software is sold.”

Looking ahead, Supersonik plans to deepen its product capabilities beyond demos, enabling AI agents to power onboarding, support, renewals, and more. The goal: to transform how businesses talk to their customers across the entire lifecycle, with zero lag and full intelligence.

“Buyers move fast,” Daniel Carmona said. “The fastest way to lose a deal is to make a buyer wait. Supersonik makes sure you never lose a deal to an avoidable delay.”

About Supersonik

Supersonik helps B2B SaaS companies sell faster with AI-powered product demos. On a live video call, our AI Agent shares the screen to walk buyers through a personalized, interactive demo in any language. This lets teams skip long sales calls and focus on closing deals.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic. We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across AI, bio + healthcare, consumer, crypto, enterprise, fintech, games, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has $46B in assets under management across multiple funds.