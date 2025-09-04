Lyno AI Presale Hits $20K as Traders Eye 1200% Surge — AI Arbitrage Engine Opens to Everyday Investors





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of Lyno AI has already hit a huge milestone of 403,859 tokens sold and more than 20,000 were raised in the initial period (Early Bird) of the sale. Retail traders are keeping a close eye on this AI-driven arbitrage engine that is on track to open up the doors to future earnings never seen before. The price of the pre-sale is 0.05 per token, which will increase to 0.055 in the initial phase.

The fastest Cross Chain Arbitrage.

The genius of the technology around Lyno AI enables it to scan over 15 blockchains in milliseconds and seize previously exclusive opportunities in arbitrage that were once considered only by institutions. It is a dynamically optimized engine that interacts with a network, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others, without infamous bottlenecks in ETH gas surge or Solana congestion. It is an AI-controlled, real-time process that allows traders to work quicker and in a more efficient way than ever before.

Ready for a 1200% Surge?

Elective trading models coupled with increasing investor appetite is a pointer to a possible 1200% price phenomenon. Lyno is not only a blockchain infrastructure like Solana or Cardano but also an autonomous trading platform with profit-making. This breakthrough has opened the doors to the arbitrage techniques previously only accessible to institutions, with hefty paywalls, and provided retail investors with an effective competitive advantage in volatile markets.

Don’t Miss Out: Invest in Lyno AI Now

Lyno AI is still in the Early Bird presale, where they have sold 403,859 tokens and raised $20,192 with each token costing only 0.05. The final price in the campaign is priced at 0.10 per token and the price increase is within a few seconds. Furthermore, presale investors who purchase $100 and above will receive an opportunity to win a portion of a 100K giveaway divided between 10 lucky investors. Lyno AI has been audited by Cyberscope, and it integrates security with cutting-edge technology and community governance to transform retail trading.



The investors are encouraged to jump fast to get their stake before the prices begin to soar. Lyno AI is transforming cross-chain arbitrage by putting them on a level playing field with AI-based accuracy and velocity. Get yourself some tokens and start the future of automated, profit-driven trading.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

