Nuclear Medicine Software Market to Reach USD 1,803.9 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nuclear Medicine Software Market is estimated to be valued at USD 980.5 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,803.9 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2025 to 2032. A key trend in the nuclear medicine software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, enhancing image analysis precision and streamlining workflows. Growing incidences of chronic diseases and cancer are boosting demand for accurate diagnostic solutions, further propelling market growth. The shift toward cloud-based platforms and seamless integration with hospital systems is also gaining momentum, supporting real-time data access and improved patient care. Together, these advancements are driving the market toward more efficient and scalable software solutions.

Global Nuclear Medicine Software Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global nuclear medicine software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, totaling USD 1,803.9 Mn by 2032, up from USD 980.5 Mn in 2025.

Patient data management software is slated to remain a highly sought-after type, accounting for a market share of 28.1% in 2025.

By modality, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) segment is set to account for 37.8% of the global nuclear medicine software market share by 2025.

Based on therapeutic area, oncology category is projected to dominate the industry, capturing 34.5% of the global market in 2025.

North America is expected to account for nearly 2/5 of the global nuclear medicine software industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for nuclear medicine software companies during the assessment period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest nuclear medicine software market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The global burden of chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases is rising rapidly. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates annual number of new cancer cases to surpass 35 million by 2050. This alarming rise is expected to boost growth of the nuclear medicine software.

Nuclear medicine plays a vital role in early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of these chronic diseases. Its growing adoption to address chronic disease burden will, therefore, fuel demand for nuclear medicine software.

High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The global nuclear medicine software market outlook looks bright, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools. However, high cost of nuclear medicine software is a significant challenge to market expansion.

Small healthcare centers, especially in underserved areas, struggle to afford nuclear medicine software because it is expensive. This may slow down the growth of the nuclear medicine software market during the forecast period.

Advancements in Imaging Technologies Creating New Opportunities

Technological innovations in imaging modalities like Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) are enhancing diagnostic capabilities. These advancements necessitate cutting-edge software for image processing as well as analysis, opening revenue streams for nuclear medicine software providers.

Impact of AI on the Nuclear Medicine Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is turning out to be a powerful tool in the nuclear medicine software market. It is being increasingly used in nuclear medicine software platforms to address various challenges faced by healthcare professionals.

AI-powered algorithms have the tendency to enhance image reconstruction, automate data analysis, and improve diagnostic accuracy. They enable faster and more precise detection of conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

AI-powered predictive analytics help healthcare providers work more efficiently, reduce mistakes, and create personalized treatment plans. Because of this, more healthcare providers are using AI-based nuclear medicine software.

Leading companies are launching new AI-based solutions to capitalize on emerging opportunities. For instance, GE Healthcare recently introduced an enhanced version of its LesionID Pro at the SNMMI.

The new software automatically processes PET and SPECT images without any manual steps. It helps simplify the analysis of whole-body tumor burden by reducing the need for manual image segmentation as well as alignment.

Emerging Nuclear Medicine Software Market Trends

Shift toward personalized medicine is a key growth-shaping trend in the nuclear medicine software market. More attention is being given to treatments tailored to each patient, and nuclear medicine software plays a key role in customizing these therapies. This makes treatments more effective as well as improves patient outcomes, which increases demand for advanced software tools.

Another notable trend is the usage of artificial intelligence technology. Companies are increasingly incorporating AI and ML algorithms into nuclear medicine software to improve image analysis and operational efficiency.

Cloud-based nuclear medicine software solutions are gaining popularity, thanks to their scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Their rising adoption, especially among hospitals and clinics with limited budgets and infrastructure, is expected to boost market growth.

The growing use of theranostics is significantly boosting the nuclear medicine software market. Theranostics, an integrative approach that merges advanced diagnostic imaging with precision-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, is transforming the landscape of personalized medicine, especially in oncology. This trend is increasing the demand for advanced nuclear medicine software that helps with imaging, dosimetry, and treatment planning.

The subscription-based model is gaining traction in the nuclear medicine software market. This is due to its lower capital expenditure for healthcare providers and its ability to provide continuous updates and support.

Analyst’s View

“The global nuclear medicine software industry is set to record rapid growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, and continuous advancements in nuclear medicine software,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Nuclear Medicine Software Market

Event Description and Impact Surge in AI/ML-Based Medical Device Approvals (2024–2025) Description: The FDA has approved a total of 1,016 AI/ML-enabled medical devices as of December 20, 2024. Impact: This trend accelerates the adoption of AI in nuclear medicine software, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Pharmaceutical Investments in Radiopharmaceuticals (2024–2025) Description: Companies like Eli Lilly and Sanofi invested significantly in radiopharmaceuticals, focusing on isotopes like actinium-225 and lead-212 for cancer treatment. Impact: These investments increase the need for specialized nuclear medicine software to help create and deliver targeted treatment. Cybersecurity Regulations and Healthcare Data Protection Description: FDA recently launched new cybersecurity guidelines for medical device software updates. Impact: This is increasing development costs as well as compliance requirements, favoring established software vendors with robust security frameworks.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the nuclear medicine software market report:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hermes Medical Solutions AB

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Segami Corporation

MIM Software Inc.

INVIA Medical Imaging Solutions

Mirada Medical Ltd.

PMOD Technologies LLC

Nuclear Diagnostics AB

Sofie Biosciences Inc.

Xeleris

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems



Key Developments

In June 2025, GE HealthCare enhanced its precision care by launching the new MIM Encore software. This novel software is designed to solve healthcare challenges by boosting efficiency, cutting down manual work, and improving communication.

In May 2025, Hermes Medical Solutions released new updates to its Hermia software suite. These novel innovations are designed to advance precision and efficiency in nuclear medicine imaging and dosimetry.

In December 2024, Royal Philips unveiled its newest AI-powered imaging tools for diagnosis and treatment at the RSNA 2024 conference. These tools aim to improve precision imaging by making workflows faster, simpler, and more efficient. They are designed to help radiologists overcome different challenges.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Patient Data Management Software Imaging and Visualization Software Analysis and Quantification Software Clinical Decision Support Software Dosimetry Software Workflow and Scheduling Software Treatment Planning Software Others (Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics Software, etc.)

Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Hybrid Imaging Software (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI) Others (Planar Scintigraphy, hybrid systems)

Therapeutic Area Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Oncology Cardiology Neurology Endocrinology Gastroenterology Others (Orthopedics, Infectious disease imaging, etc.)

Deployment Model Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) On-Premise Cloud-Based

Integration Complexity Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Standalone Software Integrated Software Solutions

Pricing Model Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Subscription-based Pricing Perpetual License Pricing Usage-based Pricing (pay-per-use) Freemium or Trial-based Pricing Customized or Enterprise Pricing

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Academic and Research Institutions Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa





