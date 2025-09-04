After Conquering Fortune 100 Testing Challenges, TestGrid Doubles Down on AI with CoTester™ 2.0

ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testing SaaS leader TestGrid today announced the launch of CoTester™ 2.0 , the first enterprise-grade AI testing agent built to address the critical failures of early AI testing tools.

Most first-generation “AI-powered” platforms fail to meet enterprise demands. They offer brittle automation, limit test coverage, and require constant maintenance, leading to long release cycles, fragile test suites, and costly workarounds.

CoTester 2.0 changes that with a multimodal Vision-Language Agent (VLM) that sees and interprets applications like a human tester—combining visuals, text, and layout with built-in orchestration for smarter, more resilient automation.

Unlike traditional record-and-play tools or prompt-driven assistants, CoTester combines natural language understanding, low-code customization, and full-code flexibility in one unified platform.

Enterprises remain fully in control with built-in guardrails. CoTester validates its direction at critical checkpoints and never executes without approval, ensuring AI accelerates, but never overrides, the human decision loop.

For debugging, execution logs, screenshots, and root-cause clarity are provided to make issue triage faster and more reliable.

At its core, CoTester blends adaptive AI with robotic test automation (RTA). This dual approach ensures creative, intelligent test design that evolves with applications while executing with robotic precision for consistent, repeatable results.

All of this is powered by TestGrid’s self-healing engine, AgentRx. It operates during the test execution phase, detects everything from subtle UI modifications to major overhauls, automatically updating test cases in real time.

Key capabilities include:

Handles UI, API, and non-UI testing seamlessly

Customizable execution to control how and when tests run

Bring your own test data from internal databases, datasets, or test data tools

Actionable insights (not just pass/fail) to accelerate triage and issue resolution

Hybrid execution modes, including prompt-driven, record-and-play, NLP low-code, or full-code

Enterprise-grade security with full encryption and role-based access

No vendor lock-in; runs across web and mobile, cloud or on-prem



CoTester supports the full spectrum of users, from business analysts and product managers in no-code mode, to manual testers in low-code, to SDETs and automation engineers working in pro-code.

“As systems grow and teams expand, staying coordinated becomes harder than writing the tests themselves. CoTester introduces a level of structure that makes it easier to keep automation reliable over time,” said Balaji Mudduluri, SVP Technology, Equifax.

Early adopters of CoTester 2.0 report significant results:

Up to 80% faster regression cycles

Over 90% reduction in test creation and maintenance time

3× improvement in issue detection for flows like login and checkout



With top Fortune 100 companies already using TestGrid’s platform, CoTester 2.0 builds on a proven foundation and raises the bar for AI-driven test automation.

“For teams where documentation, traceability, and accuracy matter as much as speed, CoTester helps meet those demands without adding complexity. That’s the real value,” said Sourabh Chongdar, Global Practice Head - Healthcare & Lifesciences, HARMAN International.

CoTester is already in production at major enterprises across banking, financial services, healthcare, telecom, eCommerce, and travel, with deployments supported by platinum GSI partners.

“Early AI tools promised magic, but in reality, they created brittle, narrow solutions that couldn’t keep up with real-world demands,” said Harry Rao, Founder and CEO of TestGrid. “CoTester 2.0 is different. It adapts to your needs, scales with your environment, and finally makes automation as reliable as your best engineer.”

CoTester 2.0 is available today for enterprise deployment.

To schedule a pilot or request a demo, visit testgrid.io/cotester .

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.

