OQ Trading Welcomes UAE’s Expansion of Qualifying Activities for Corporate Tax in Free Zones

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OQ Trading (OQT), an international commodity trading company wholly owned by the Oman Investment Authority and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), welcomes the recent Ministerial Decisions issued by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance (MOF) regarding the expansion of Qualifying Activities under the UAE Corporate Tax regime for Free Zone entities.

Updates to the law address the specific challenges encountered by large-scale integrated energy and commodity trading companies engaged in global trade through UAE free zone entities. The amendments now formally acknowledge the unique characteristics of such trading activities, their positive economic contribution to the UAE, and their distinction from domestic distribution operations targeted by the original 2023 legislation.

Wail Al Jamali, OQT Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We commend the Ministry of Finance for its exemplary leadership in supporting the development of Free Zones while successfully aligning tax policy with international standards. The removal of the 'raw form' limitation and the expansion of the definition of Qualifying Commodities (subject to conditions) underscore the UAE’s commitment to fostering a globally competitive commodity trading environment."

"These amendments mark significant progress for the region’s commodity trading sector. They enhance transparency and provide greater certainty for international traders with a physical presence in the UAE, such as OQT, and offer assurance to industry stakeholders that the UAE upholds robust legal, fiscal, and compliance standards – factors that support ongoing regional growth."

