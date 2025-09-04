E-fuels (Methane, Kerosene, Methanol, Diesel, Ammonia, Gasoline) Industry Research Report 2025-2030 | Saudi Arabian Oil Co., AUDI AG, and Repsol are key players shaping the $24.49 Bn market landscape.

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-fuels Market by Type (E-methane, E-kerosene, E-methanol, E-diesel, E-ammonia, E-gasoline), State (Gaseous, Liquid), End Use (Transportation, Chemicals, Power Generation, Grid-injection), Application (Fuel, Non-fuel) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-fuels market is estimated to reach USD 66.25 billion by 2030 from USD 24.49 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.0%

The e-fuels market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the e-fuels market are Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), AUDI AG (Germany), Repsol (Spain), Sunfire SE (Germany), Electrochaea GmbH (Germany), Uniper SE (Germany), Orsted A/S (Denmark), Yara (Norway), Perstorp (Germany), HIF Global (US), INFINIUM (US), among others.

The e-fuels market is driven by the global push for decarbonization in sectors where direct electrification is challenging, such as aviation, maritime, and heavy transport. Rising carbon regulations, renewable fuel mandates, and government incentives are accelerating adoption. Technological advancements in green hydrogen, carbon capture, and Power-to-Liquid processes enhance efficiency and scalability.

The ability of e-fuels to integrate with existing fuel infrastructure makes them an attractive transitional solution. Increasing energy security concerns and corporate sustainability commitments also further propel demand for low-carbon, synthetic fuels worldwide.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-largest region in the e-fuels market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-largest region in the e-fuels market, driven by rapid industrialization, growing energy demand, and strong government initiatives supporting clean energy transitions. The region's focus on energy security and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels is accelerating the development of domestic e-fuel projects. Additionally, a strong interest in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like shipping, aviation, and chemicals is fueling demand.



Supportive policy frameworks, public-private partnerships, and rising investment in renewable infrastructure further position Asia Pacific as a key player in the global e-fuels landscape during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific's industrial and chemical sectors are driving demand for e-fuels, especially e-methanol and e-ammonia, as low-carbon feedstocks. China and India, with large-scale chemical manufacturing capacities, are exploring green alternatives to reduce carbon intensity.



By fuel type, e-ammonia is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the e-fuels market during the forecast period.



E-ammonia is the largest segment of the e-fuels market by fuel type, driven by its high hydrogen content, carbon-free combustion, and diverse application potential. It is increasingly favored as a clean fuel for the maritime industry, offering a viable alternative to heavy fuel oil without producing CO2 emissions during use. E-ammonia is also gaining traction as a hydrogen carrier in power generation due to its ease of storage and transport.



Growing investments in green ammonia production using renewable hydrogen and nitrogen are enhancing scalability. Additionally, countries and companies are aligning with global decarbonization goals, leading to increased R&D and pilot projects. Supportive government policies and regulatory incentives targeting net-zero emissions are further driving demand. Its dual role as both a fuel and feedstock strengthens its market position across energy and industrial sectors.



By state, the liquid segment is expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period.



The liquid segment is expected to remain the largest segment by state in the e-fuels market, primarily due to its compatibility with existing fuel infrastructure and widespread use across key industries. Liquid e-fuels such as e-diesel, e-gasoline, e-kerosene, and e-methanol can be easily stored, transported, and distributed using current pipelines, tanks, and refueling stations, reducing the need for major infrastructure overhauls. Their ability to serve as drop-in replacements for conventional fuels makes them ideal for aviation, maritime, and road transport applications.

Additionally, ongoing advancements in Power-to-Liquid technologies and increasing investments in commercial-scale production facilities are enhancing their market readiness. Strong policy support for low-carbon liquid fuels, especially in the transport sector, further strengthens the liquid segment's leading position in the e-fuels market during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 24.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 66.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Implementation of Supportive Frameworks for Low- Carbon Fuel Adoption

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Transport to Conform to Strict Emission Standards

Restraints

High Initial Capital Investment

Mounting Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Opportunities

Depletion of Fossil Fuels and Push for Decarbonization

Rising Need to Decarbonize Aviation and Shipping Industries

Challenges

Requirement for Significant Energy for E-Fuel Production

Limited Production Capacity

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Fischer-Tropsch (Ft) Synthesis

Methanation

Machine Learning

Complementary Technologies

Reverse Water-Gas Shift Reaction

Electrolyzers

Adjacent Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Catalysts

Case Study Analysis

Researchers Develop Simulation Framework for Multi-E-Fuel Infrastructure to Decarbonize Heavy-Duty Transport

Hif Global Launches Haru Oni Project to Integrate Renewable Power, Green Hydrogen, and Dac-based Co2 Capture for E-Fuel Synthesis

Bankable Feasibility Study Supports Bioagra's Transition into E-Fuel Production

Global Macroeconomic Outlook

Introduction

Focus on Carbon-Neutral Mobility and Industry

Technological Advancements

Financing and Government Policy Support

High Capex Amid Inflation

Impact of 2025 US Tariff on E-Fuels Market

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Countries/Regions

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on Imports/Exports

Tariff Shifts and Qatar Energy's Growth in Global E-Fuels Space

Impact on End Uses

Companies Featured

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Audi AG

Repsol

Sunfire SE

Electrochaea GmbH

Uniper SE

Orsted A/S

Yara

Perstorp

Hif Global

Infinium

Ineratec GmbH

Liquid Wind

Norsk E-Fuel

Nordic Electrofuel

European Energy

Carbon Recycling International

Synhelion AG

Arcadia Efuels

Skynrg

Natran

Skovgaard Energy

Neste

Turn2X

P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke5fe2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment