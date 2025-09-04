Avoid Pitfalls in EPO Patents: 1 Day Advanced Drafting & Disclosure Training Course - Sept 23, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Drafting Techniques for Successful EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications Training Course (Sept 23, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many patent applications and patents are lost before the European Patent Office (EPO), either during opposition proceedings or appeals. This course will help you avoid common pitfalls such as incorrect initial drafting and issues with added subject matter, which are frequent challenges in this area.

Amendments made during the grant procedure to incorporate new prior art amount to added subject matter, which is often fatal in opposition procedures before the EPO, and in nullity proceedings before national courts. Sufficiency of disclosure can also be a problem and if initial disclosure is insufficient, amending it can amount to adding subject matter.

The purpose of this seminar is to identify the problems of added subject matter and sufficiency of disclosure and show how they can be easily avoided by careful drafting.

The expert trainer will take you through how to deal effectively with these challenges and ensure you understand how to avoid potential problems with amendments so your patent applications are successful.

The key topics covered include:

Article 123(2) - identify and deal effectively with added subject matter

How to avoid problems with amendments

Article 83 - the importance of sufficiency of disclosure

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Understand how to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter

how to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter Learn about the latest decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal

about the latest decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal Get to grips with amendments that are allowable and not allowable under Art 123(2)

with amendments that are allowable and not allowable under Art 123(2) Consider how to deal with disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers

how to deal with disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers Clarify the interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56

the interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56 Expand your knowledge of how to avoid problems with amendments

your knowledge of how to avoid problems with amendments Examine Article 83 - the importance of sufficiency of disclosure

Article 83 - the importance of sufficiency of disclosure Discuss sufficiency vs added subject matter

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed for:

European patent attorneys

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

People working or training in intellectual property

US attorneys working in Europe

Trainee patent attorneys

EQE candidates

Course Agenda:

How to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter at the EPO - Article 123(2)

Documents of reference for the application of Art 123(2)

Decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal

Tools available in order to assess added subject matter

Main criterion directly and unambiguously derivable

Examples of amendments not allowable under Art 123(2)

Examples of amendments allowable under Art 123(2)

Necessity to indicate amendments and their basis

Added subject matter and clarity

Other not-allowable cases of adding subject matter

Broadening of features or intermediate generalisation

Revision of the stated technical problem

Prior art disclosed in the application/patent

Divisional applications

Correction of errors

Added subject matter and extension of protection

Disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

The importance of sufficiency of disclosure - Article 83

Enabling disclosure

Objections concerning essential features

The interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56

Sufficiency when overcoming a prejudice

Fundamental and partial insufficiency

Sufficiency and Rule 56

Consequences of a lack of sufficiency at search stage

Sufficiency vs clarity

Plausibility, especially in the medicine sector

Substantiation of lack of sufficiency in opposition

Sufficiency vs added subject matter

Disclaimers and sufficiency

'Reach-through' claims

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

Latest case law and its implications for your EPO patent applications

General case law on sufficiency

Case law on sufficiency in biotechnology

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzhta9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.