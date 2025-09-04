Avoid Pitfalls in EPO Patents: 1 Day Advanced Drafting & Disclosure Training Course - Sept 23, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Drafting Techniques for Successful EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications Training Course (Sept 23, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Many patent applications and patents are lost before the European Patent Office (EPO), either during opposition proceedings or appeals. This course will help you avoid common pitfalls such as incorrect initial drafting and issues with added subject matter, which are frequent challenges in this area.
Amendments made during the grant procedure to incorporate new prior art amount to added subject matter, which is often fatal in opposition procedures before the EPO, and in nullity proceedings before national courts. Sufficiency of disclosure can also be a problem and if initial disclosure is insufficient, amending it can amount to adding subject matter.
The purpose of this seminar is to identify the problems of added subject matter and sufficiency of disclosure and show how they can be easily avoided by careful drafting.
The expert trainer will take you through how to deal effectively with these challenges and ensure you understand how to avoid potential problems with amendments so your patent applications are successful.
The key topics covered include:
- Article 123(2) - identify and deal effectively with added subject matter
- How to avoid problems with amendments
- Article 83 - the importance of sufficiency of disclosure
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Understand how to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter
- Learnabout the latest decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal
- Get to grips with amendments that are allowable and not allowable under Art 123(2)
- Consider how to deal with disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers
- Clarify the interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56
- Expand your knowledge of how to avoid problems with amendments
- Examine Article 83 - the importance of sufficiency of disclosure
- Discuss sufficiency vs added subject matter
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been specifically designed for:
- European patent attorneys
- Patent attorneys in private practice
- Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
- People working or training in intellectual property
- US attorneys working in Europe
- Trainee patent attorneys
- EQE candidates
Course Agenda:
How to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter at the EPO - Article 123(2)
- Documents of reference for the application of Art 123(2)
- Decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal
- Tools available in order to assess added subject matter
- Main criterion directly and unambiguously derivable
- Examples of amendments not allowable under Art 123(2)
- Examples of amendments allowable under Art 123(2)
- Necessity to indicate amendments and their basis
- Added subject matter and clarity
- Other not-allowable cases of adding subject matter
- Broadening of features or intermediate generalisation
- Revision of the stated technical problem
- Prior art disclosed in the application/patent
- Divisional applications
- Correction of errors
- Added subject matter and extension of protection
- Disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt
The importance of sufficiency of disclosure - Article 83
- Enabling disclosure
- Objections concerning essential features
- The interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56
- Sufficiency when overcoming a prejudice
- Fundamental and partial insufficiency
- Sufficiency and Rule 56
- Consequences of a lack of sufficiency at search stage
- Sufficiency vs clarity
- Plausibility, especially in the medicine sector
- Substantiation of lack of sufficiency in opposition
- Sufficiency vs added subject matter
- Disclaimers and sufficiency
- 'Reach-through' claims
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt
Latest case law and its implications for your EPO patent applications
- General case law on sufficiency
- Case law on sufficiency in biotechnology
