Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (CBSC) Signs Exclusive 5-Year Distribution Agreement with Noventis Medical Covering Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products, today announced the execution of a new distribution agreement with Noventis Medical, granting the Company five-year exclusive rights to distribute CBSC’s products across Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, Noventis Medical has committed to a total of $600,000 USD contract value for the distribution rights. In addition, the Company has granted Noventis a right of first refusal for any future distribution opportunities across other Central and South American countries, provided it can match the terms offered by other prospective partners.

“We are delighted to expand our international presence through this new strategic partnership with Noventis Medical,” said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CBSC. “This agreement strengthens our reach into key Latin American markets and, we believe, provides a solid foundation for additional regional expansion. We also believe that the right of first refusal provision also ensures that our long-term collaboration with Noventis can grow in step with future opportunities across Central and South America.”

John Quam, President of Noventis Medical stated, “Noventis Medical is very excited to collaborate with CBSC and its product, MyCardia AT, to bring a reliable solution for identifying heart issues in the Latin American market. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the region, and this technology provides doctors with early insights so they can address problems and keep patients healthier for longer. We are committed to working alongside the medical community to deliver innovative tools that truly make a difference.”

The Company continues to advance global commercialization of its MyCardia AT event monitoring platform, which integrates lightweight, easy-to-use wearable technology with AWS Cloud-based connectivity and mobile applications for iOS, Android, and WeChat. With regulatory clearance already secured in the U.S. and additional submissions progressing in Canada and China, CBSC’s newest international agreement represents another milestone in its mission to provide state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring solutions worldwide.

As additional new developments occur, Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. will make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc.:

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

