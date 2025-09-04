2025 MoneyShow Toronto to be Held Sept. 12-13

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, will host the 2025 MoneyShow Toronto – Discover New Stock and Market Opportunities conference next month at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North.

At the Sept. 12-13 event, attendees will have access to dozens of sessions led by world-class economists, renowned market analysts, experienced money managers, and professional traders. They will also enjoy keynotes, panel discussions, book signings, and a signature on-site reception, allowing them to interact with and learn from registered investment advisors, investment bankers, fund managers, and other industry experts throughout their two days on-site.

Kim Githler, Chair and CEO at MoneyShow, said: “We are proud to be returning to Toronto – the financial and technological capital of Canada. Our 2025 event will offer world-class educational and networking resources, as well as allow attendees to delve deep into various aspects of financial markets.

“Plus, our interactive trading sessions and special conference tracks will bring the audience up to speed on the latest innovations in portfolio management and technical analysis tools – not to mention build lasting professional relationships with high-calibre experts all under one roof.”

Investors and traders alike will have access to top-of-the-line educational sessions covering a variety of important, timely topics. They include: Canada-U.S. relations, Ottawa politics, real estate trends, metals and mining investment opportunities, Bank of Canada interest rate policy, and top investing and trading opportunities in stocks, ETFs, options, bonds, and commodities.

Among the event’s star-studded line-up of distinguished speakers and thought leaders are Ardi Aaziznia, Director of Ayandeh Investing Group; Larry Berman, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, ETF Capital Management; Maya Corbic, Founder, Wealthy Kids Investment Club; Braden Dennis, Co-Founder and CEO, Fiscal.ai; Ryan Irvine, President and CEO, Keystone Financial; Eric Nuttall, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners LP, and Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets.

To connect with an ever-widening range of attendees that have specific interests and concerns, the insights-packed agenda will include two special tracks on Saturday: The Canadian MoneySaver Day and Real Estate Investing Track. They will feature a wide range of experts on retirement investing strategies, personal finance tips and tricks, and investing opportunities in residential and commercial real estate.

The full roster of speakers can be accessed at the following link: https://toronto.moneyshow.com/speakers/

Meanwhile, attendees will have access to a state-of-the-art interactive Exhibit Hall in Toronto – a one-stop resource offering a whole new world of investing and trading opportunities. They can learn about investing and trading products and exclusive deals, while also enjoying direct access to C-suite executives and company representatives.

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners , such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, stated, “We are very happy to be continuing our partnership with MoneyShow and to be supporting their Toronto event. We look forward to working alongside their highly professional team and to helping amplify their efforts to spread high-quality financial markets education. At IBN, our expertise in cutting-edge media strategies will support MoneyShow’s outreach while deploying the latest technological tools to drive broader recognition for speakers, participating companies, and the conference itself.”

Interested parties can register for the event at the following link: https://conferences.moneyshow.com/moneyshow-toronto/registration/

