Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Simpsonville, South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming opening of Bethany Farms , a picturesque community of new construction homes near the Five Forks area in Simpsonville, South Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature spacious home designs on half-acre home sites and an array of luxury personalization options, as well as an exclusive community pool. Construction is underway at the Bethany Farms Sales Center located at 3 Birch Horizon Avenue in Simpsonville, and sales are expected to begin in fall 2025.

Bethany Farms will offer modern home designs with flexible one- and two-story floor plans that range over 3,645+ square feet situated on large, estate-sized home sites. Home designs will feature first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites and covered patios. Residents will enjoy private, half-acre home sites with surrounding nature views and access to an exclusive community outdoor pool and cabana. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the mid-$700,000s.

“Bethany Farms will provide a rare opportunity to build a new construction home in one of Simpsonville’s most desirable areas,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “We are excited to launch our newest luxury home community for sales this fall, showcasing our signature Toll Brothers quality and an ideal location for our customers wanting to live close to Five Forks and downtown Greenville.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community’s premier location is close to the Five Forks area of Simpsonville and just minutes from downtown Greenville, providing residents convenient access to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools in the Greenville County School District.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Bethany Farms, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

