GREW Solar Unveils Next-Generation PV Modules for North America at RE+ 2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREW Solar , one of the world’s fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturers, today announced the global launch of its next-generation ALL BLACK series, G2G M10 TOPCon Series and G2G G12R TOPCon High-Power Series at RE+ 2025, North America’s largest clean energy trade show. Engineered for North American compliance and optimized for global performance, these new modules set a benchmark for efficiency, reliability, and bankability. Visitors can explore GREW Solar’s full portfolio at Booth V13940, located at the Venetian Level 2, from September 8–11 at the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas.

Designed for residential applications, the sleek ALL BLACK Series blends beautifully with the roof for a modern elegant look. In addition to the looks, the ALL BLACK Series performs well in low light, hot summers, and snowy winters and comes with a 25-year warranty. For utility-scale, commercial, and industrial applications, GREW Solar offers G2G M10 TOPCon Series that delivers up to 590 Wp, with superior dawn/dusk generation and hot-climate performance. Their G2G G12R TOPCon High-Power Series reaches up to 635 Wp with 8% fewer modules per MW, cutting BOS costs and installation time while improving overall project ROI. Both the G2G M10 and G2G G12R series come with 30-year performance warranties.

GREW Solar’s vertically integrated, India-based 11.0GW module manufacturing is fully UFLPA-compliant, eliminating U.S. import detentions and tariff risks for developers and EPCs. With in-house IEC testing, including 25+ protocols such as hail impact and mechanical load testing, the company ensures consistent, bankable quality. With its upcoming 8.0 GW PV cell facility in India, GREW Solar takes a significant step towards making India a global hub for advanced solar manufacturing. GREW Solar’s sustainability commitments include solar-powered production, wastewater recycling, and working closely with vendors encouraging them to use reusable pallets wherever possible.

“This launch marks our most significant step yet into the North American market,” said Vinay Thadani, CEO & Director, GREW Solar. “By combining Tier 1 efficiency with compliance assurance and BOS cost savings, we are delivering exactly what global developers need in today’s challenging project environment.”

GREW Solar’s capacity expansion is on track to deliver multi-gigawatt output for global customers, supported by the 50-year manufacturing legacy of the Chiripal Group. The company’s rapid growth is driven by a mission to provide risk-free, high-performance solar modules that accelerate the clean energy transition worldwide.

About GREW Solar

Founded in 2022, GREW Solar aims to propel the progression of India’s vision to become the next renewable energy giant with its innovative solar solutions. Its efforts are committed to a ‘further and faster’ transition to renewable energy in India by accelerating consistent growth determined by sustainability, reliability, and responsibility. GREW Solar’s vision is backed by more than 50 years manufacturing legacy of Chiripal Group, one of the largest vertically integrated enterprises in India. The core business divisions of the Group include Textiles, Education, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Packaging, Poly Films apart from Renewable Energy.

www.thegrewsolar.com

Media Contact

Shridevi Shetty

Account Director – PR Practice

Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile: +91 9925830949

Email: shridevi.s@sgapl.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f42dbdc8-90a5-46aa-88d6-18f496a199ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7440c7aa-3fdb-4947-8119-7bb2c1e20d1c