Fayetteville State Shatters Enrollment Record with over 7,600 Students, One of the Largest Freshmen Classes in History, and Unmatched Military Student Population

Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville State University announced record enrollment and academic achievements today, highlighting its growing reputation as a top choice for students in North Carolina. For the fourth consecutive year, FSU set an all-time high enrollment of 7,628 students, exceeding last year’s record of 7,100 by more than 500 students. The freshman class is the largest in university history since 2007, gaining 820 students with an average GPA of 3.32. Along with record enrollment, FSU again posted one of its strongest student retention rates in history, at 78% - an astounding 15% gain since 2021.

“At Fayetteville State University, it’s more than just numbers, but the quality within our numbers,” said Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “FSU has doubled down on its commitment to provide the citizens in our state with the most affordable tuition costs, high-demand programs that generate good-paying jobs, and all while empowering students to graduate in four years or less.”

“FSU is witnessing not only higher levels of enrollment but higher quality of students seeking FSU enrollment. Fayetteville State University is no longer a second or third option; we are becoming a premier institution within our great state, and I am mighty proud of that fact,” he added, commending the hard work of the faculty and staff for this historic moment.

These record results underline the strength of the university’s faculty and program offerings.

“We are excited to share the continued strength of some of our foundational undergraduate programs in Business Administration, Nursing, and Forensic Science,” said Monica T. Leach, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The university is experiencing notable growth, particularly within its Cybersecurity, Sports and Fitness Management, and Computer Science programs, as well as the successful launch of new, in-demand offerings in Construction Project Management and Supply Chain Management.”

Fayetteville State also remains a national leader in serving military-affiliated students, enrolling over 2,500 this year – the school’s highest enrollment yet. Moreover, FSU continues to boast strong annual transfer student numbers with over 1,100 enrolled this year.

“FSU is committed to providing our military-affiliated students with the flexibility they deserve, honoring their service to our country,” said Pamela Baldwin, vice chancellor for strategic enrollment and student success. “Transfer and adult learners are a vital part of our community, and our Bronco Benefit transfer initiative offers a seamless transition, a key factor in the growth of our transfer populations.”

“Growth alone is never enough; what matters is what we do with it,” she said. “The dedication of our Strategic Enrollment and Student Success team makes our goal of delivering an excellent and affordable education to students achievable. Serving all students with intentionality and purpose is our top priority. We are committed to providing resources, experiences, and pathways to ensure every Bronco thrives and achieves their goals.”

Fayetteville State will continue to share updates on student success throughout the year. For more information on campus growth initiatives, visit the “Ready for Tomorrow: The FSU Strategic Plan 2022-2027.”

About Fayetteville State University

Founded in 1867, Fayetteville State University is a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina System and the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. FSU is a historically black university offering degrees at the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral levels. With over 7,600 students, Fayetteville State University is among the most diverse institutions in the nation. To learn more about Fayetteville State University, visit www.uncfsu.edu.

Attachments