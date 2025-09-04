Northstrive Biosciences Announces Completion of Phase II of AI Development Program with YuvaBio Using MitoNova™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform to Develop Therapies for Obesity and Cardiometabolic Diseases

Northstrive Biosciences and Yuva Biosciences previously announced the AI Development Program, a collaboration leveraging MitoNova™, YuvaBio’s proprietary mitochondrial science-focused artificial intelligence platform, to discover and develop novel pharmaceutical treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Phase II of this collaboration involved YuvaBio compiling a selection of small molecule candidates with the potential of promoting mitochondrial health to combat obesity and cardiac diseases.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), today announced the completion of Phase II of the AI Development Program (“Phase II”) with strategic partner Yuva Biosciences, Inc. (“YuvaBio”). As part of the Phase II objective, YuvaBio delivered to Northstrive a shortlist of small molecule candidates YuvaBio believes has the potential to promote mitochondrial health to combat obesity and cardiac diseases.

YuvaBio completed Phase II by compiling a targeted collection of compounds drawn from 12 curated libraries. These libraries were designed to include molecules with activity across key disease areas—obesity, cardiometabolic disorders, and lipid & glucose metabolism—thereby aligning closely with Northstrive Bio’s therapeutic focus. MitoNova™, YuvaBio’s AI platform, screened the aggregated chemical space to evaluate predicted impact on a specified target involved in muscle preservation and metabolic health. YuvaBio presented Northstrive with a shortlist of compounds ready for biological validation in vitro. Northstrive has the opportunity to review the list of compounds and analyze their potential to be advanced to experimental testing and clinical development.

About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive Biosciences’ lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

