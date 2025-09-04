Algae Products Market Size Worth USD 80.95 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Demand in Food, Cosmetics & Biofuels

Ottawa, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global algae products market size stood at USD 41.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 44.78 billion in 2025 to around USD 80.95 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing rapidly due to its multifaceted utility in various domains, including pharmacy, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and biofuels. The market is also experiencing growth due to the growing population of plant-based and sustainable diet followers.

Algae Products Market Overview

The algae products market is growing rapidly due to multiple factors aiding the growth of the market. High demand for plant-based food options, functional foods, and natural raw materials is aiding the growth of the algae products market. The market is also experiencing growth due to high demand for microalgae and macroalgae in various domains, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and biofuels. The algae products market encompasses step-by-step processes, including cultivation, extraction, processing, and commercialization of products derived from macroalgae and microalgae.

Key Highlights of the Algae Products Market

By region, Asia Pacific held the largest share of 45% in the global market in 2024, driven by rising demand for sustainable bioresources and advancements in cultivation technologies.

By region, North America is projected to see significant growth from 2025 to 2034, supported by the increasing demand for plant-derived proteins and their greater use in functional foods and nutraceuticals.

By source, the macroalgae/seaweed segment accounted for 60% of the market share in 2024, thanks to its diverse biomass benefits and the growing inclusion of seaweed in food products.

By product type, the hydrocolloids segment represented the largest share of 35% in 2024, reflecting consumers' increasing preference for natural products.

By product type, the algal protein & nutraceuticals segment is set to grow at an accelerated pace from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the rising interest in natural protein sources.

By application, the food & beverages segment held a dominant share of 30% in 2024, with growth driven by a surge in consumer health consciousness around plant-based diets.

By form, the solid segment captured the largest share of 65% in 2024, owing to the convenience offered by solid forms.

By form, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a steady pace from 2025 to 2034, as its flexibility and adaptability continue to fuel market expansion.

By distribution channel, the direct B2B supply segment held the leading share of 55% in 2024, driven by its efficiency in catering to industries and enterprises.



New Trends in the Algae Products Market

High demand for plant-derived protein options is helping the growth of the algae products market currently. Vegans and followers of plant-based diets form a significant consumer base for the market, further fueling its growth.

Maintaining sustainability at higher and industrial levels is also fueling the growth of the market. The high demand for plant-based bioplastics, foams, and textiles made from algae and sustainable alternatives is driving the market’s growth. The segment also contributes to the circular economy and a lower carbon footprint, thereby supporting the market's growth.

Ingredients derived from algae, such as omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based protein, pigments, and biofuels, are all helping the growth of the market.



Impact of AI in the Algae Products Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a significant impact on the algae products market by improving research, production efficiency, and product innovation. Algae products are widely used in food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels, and AI is helping unlock their full potential. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze large datasets on algae strains, growth conditions, and nutrient compositions to identify the most suitable species for specific applications, such as protein-rich algae for food or lipid-rich strains for biofuels. Machine learning also accelerates the optimization of cultivation processes by predicting ideal light, temperature, and nutrient levels, thereby increasing yield and reducing production costs. In quality control, AI-enabled sensors monitor contamination risks and ensure consistency in algae biomass and extracts.

Recent Developments in the Algae Products Market

In July 2025 , Corbion successfully secured multiple regulatory approvals from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) for launching its algae-derived omega-3 DHA products in China’s human and animal nutrition market. The product range involves products for animal feed and human health applications. ( Source - https://www.aquafeed.com)

, Corbion successfully secured multiple regulatory approvals from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) for launching its algae-derived omega-3 DHA products in China’s human and animal nutrition market. The product range involves products for animal feed and human health applications. ( - https://www.aquafeed.com) In February 2025, GC Riber VivoMega announced the launch of its algae-based DHA and EPA product, Algae 1060 TG Premium. The launch focuses on easy incorporation into various supplement formulations in a cost-effective manner. (Source- https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com)

Market Dynamics

What Factors Drive the Growth of Algae Products Market?

High demand for sustainability, plant-derived raw materials, and functional food, as well as food options, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the algae products market. The growing population of individuals following plant-based and sustainable diets is a major factor driving the market's growth. Hence, such consumers prefer plant-based sources of amino acids, fatty acids, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids to fulfill their nutritional requirements. High demand for eco-friendly materials in manufacturing industries for manufacturing various products and maintaining sustainability is also helping the growth of the market.

What are Major Limitations in Algae Products Market?

High costs required at multiple steps for the setup of the market are one of the major restraints in the growth of the market. The high initial expense incurred for the algae production system is one of the major costs restraining the market’s growth. The additional costs incurred for setting up algae farming infrastructure, including land, water sources, and specialized machinery required for the industry's growth. Such costs may deter small and medium enterprises from entering the market, further hampering the market’s growth.

How Do Technological Advancements Act as Potential for Algae Products Market?

Technological advancements in algae cultivation techniques worldwide are a huge opportunity for the growth of the algae products market in the foreseeable future. The technological advancements help the industry for efficient growth of algae in controlled settings, minimizing the time and resources compared to traditional cultivation, helping the growth of the market. Innovations in technological advancements further boost the growth of the market. Closed-loop farming systems and enhanced extraction techniques, which facilitate efficient results with lower costs, also make a significant contribution to the market's growth.

Algae Products Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Algae Products Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the algae products market in 2024 due to high demand for plant-based biofuels, sustainable raw materials, and plant-based food options. The advanced technological methods for algae cultivation, which facilitate efficient results and lower costs, have helped the market grow in the region. The high demand for algae cultivation across multiple domains in the region, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and biofuels, further supports market growth. Countries like India and Japan have made a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

North America Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

The high demand for plant-based products in domains such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, and biofuels is helping the growth of the algae products market in the region in the foreseeable future. The demand for natural ingredients in the animal feed industry is also driving the market's growth. Availability of readily accessible raw materials, suitable climatic conditions, and ample supply of inexpensive labor also help the growth of the market in North America. Government initiatives that are beneficial to the industry’s growth are also contributing to the market’s growth.

Algae Products Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.8% Market Size in 2024 USD 41.93 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 44.78 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 80.95 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Algae Products Market Segmental Analysis

Source Analysis

The macroalgae/seaweed segment dominated the algae products market in 2024 due to its use in multiple domains, including food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and various other industries. Technological advancements are further boosting the growth of the segment, further fueling the market’s growth. Microalgae are nutritious and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which contribute to their high demand and, in turn, fuel the market’s growth. The high demand for functional foods, healthy supplements, and a balanced diet has also contributed to the market's growth.

The microalgae segment is observed to grow with the fastest CAGR in the foreseen period due to high demand for its different species, such as spirulina, chlorella, haematococcus, nannochloropsis, chlamydomonas, and isochrysis. These species are highly nutritious and are useful in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and the feed industry. Compounds derived from microalgae are highly nutritious and consist of pigments, vitamins, enzymes, and carbohydrates, further fueling the market’s growth.

Product Analysis

The hydrocolloids segment led the algae products market in 2024, driven by high demand for sustainable and natural resources, as well as the products derived from these sources. Hydrocolloids derived from algae, such as carrageenan, agar, and alginate, are useful as natural food thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents. The segment is also helpful for the growth of the construction and cosmetic industries, further helping the growth of the market.

The algal protein and nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its high demand by vegans and vegetarians for meeting their nutritional requirements in a plant-based form. The high demand for the ingredient in industries such as functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements also contributes to market growth, as it caters to a large consumer base of vegans and vegetarians. High demand for plant-based protein is also a major factor driving the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Application Analysis

The food and beverages segment led the algae products market in 2024, driven by high demand for plant-based food options, functional foods, and the growing health-consciousness of people, which fueled the market’s growth. Plant-based, microalgae-based, and protein drinks further boost the market’s growth due to their high demand by vegan and vegetarian consumers. The segment also emphasizes the significance of proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and amino acids, thereby enhancing the market's growth.

The nutraceuticals and dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the beneficial properties of algae, including proteins, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The segment also highlights the consumer awareness regarding a conscious attitude, further boosting the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The solid segment dominated the algae products market in 2024 due to its convenience factor, making it easy to store, carry, use, and incorporate into various items used in our daily lifestyle, such as food and makeup products. The segment also highlights the extended shelf life of products in solid form, further boosting the market’s growth.

The liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high usage in the health and wellness sector in dietary supplements. Algae consists of natural oils that are extracted in liquid form and are useful for various purposes, helping to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct B2B segment dominated the algae products market in 2024, driven by high demand from various industries and enterprises, which further fueled the market’s growth. The method involves large-scale purchasing to provide algae to producers and processors, which helps maintain the supply and demand chain of the market. The method also allows producers to manage customization of quantities, packaging, and formulation, as per the industrial needs. It helps in unnecessary cost reduction, further helping the market grow.

The online platform segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, further boosting the growth of the algae products market. The high demand for plant-based dietary supplements and functional foods further boosts the market's growth. Growing e-commerce platforms for their convenience and availability of a huge product range are also helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Brands utilize online and e-commerce platforms to enhance publicity and reach a wider audience, informing consumers about the benefits of consuming algae products and the various types of their offerings.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Algae Products Market Top Companies

Corbion

Cyanotech Corporation

Provectus Algae

Algama

Algatech

Algenol

DIC Corporation

Phycom

Kuehnle Agrosystems, Inc.

Acadian Seaplants Limited

AlgaeCytes Limited

Algaetech International

Algaia

Algal Bio Co., Ltd.

Cargill

HutanBio Ltd.

MiAlgae

Microphyt

Origin by Ocean Oy

Pond Technologies

Algae Systems, LLC



Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Microalgae (Chlorella, Spirulina, Dunaliella, Haematococcus)

Macroalgae / Seaweed (Brown, Red, Green Algae)

By Product Type

Algal Protein & Nutraceuticals

Algal Oils (Omega-3, DHA, EPA)

Algal Pigments & Colorants (Astaxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Phycocyanin)

Hydrocolloids (Agar, Carrageenan, Alginate)

Biofertilizers & Biostimulants

Algae-based Biofuels

Others (Cosmetic Ingredients, Specialty Chemicals)



By Application

Food & Beverages (Dairy Alternatives, Snacks, Supplements)

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed & Aquaculture

Agriculture (Biofertilizers, Biostimulants)

Energy (Biofuels, Biomaterials)



By Form

Solid (Powders, Tablets, Flakes)

Liquid (Extracts, Oils, Suspensions)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (B2B Supply to Food, Pharma, Cosmetics Companies)

Nutraceutical & Health Stores

Supermarkets / Retail Chains

Online Platforms

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

