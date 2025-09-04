Really Global Launches Global Mental Health Marketplace with 2000+ Search Filters Connecting Clients to Providers in 200+ Countries

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Really Global today announced the launch of its comprehensive mental health marketplace that connects clients with therapists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, social workers, coaches, and mentors across more than 200 countries, revolutionizing how people find and access mental health support without insurance requirements.





Really Global's platform showcases mental health providers across 200+ countries with transparent pricing, real-time availability, and 2000+ search filters, enabling clients to find and book their ideal therapist, coach, or mentor instantly.

The platform addresses the complexity of finding the right mental health provider by offering over 2000 unique filtering options—from specific therapeutic approaches like EMDR, DBT, and somatic therapy to life situations such as divorce, career transitions, or grief counseling. Clients can search using natural language or navigate through detailed categories spanning specialties, therapeutic modalities, provider backgrounds, and session formats, with providers setting their own rates and all pricing displayed transparently upfront.

"Our mission is simple: connect people with the exact mental health support they need, when they need it, at a price they can afford," said DavidPaul Doyle, CEO of Really Global. "Whether someone is seeking a trauma-informed DBT therapist who specializes in ADHD, a career coach with corporate experience, or a grief counselor who shares their cultural background, our platform makes that match possible in minutes—not weeks."

The platform features transparent, upfront pricing with real-time calendar integration for instant booking. All provider profiles display session rates, exact availability, credentials, specialties, and therapeutic approaches. Providers can opt for Certn.co background verification, adding an extra layer of trust for clients seeking care. Additional features including "Talk Now" on-demand sessions and a "Find Matches" assessment tool are scheduled for release in the coming months.

For mental health professionals, Really Global is completely free to join—no registration fees, no monthly subscriptions, no hidden costs, ever. Providers pay nothing to create profiles, list services, or access platform features. The only fee is a small percentage when sessions are actually booked (5% for in-person, 15% for telehealth). Providers set their own rates, receive instant payouts in local currency, and keep up to 95% of session revenue. The platform handles all booking and payment processing while protecting providers with guaranteed compensation for late cancellations and no-shows—addressing one of the industry's most persistent pain points.

"Mental health providers shouldn't have to choose between helping people and earning a living wage," added Doyle. "By eliminating insurance complexities and giving providers full control over their practice, we're creating a sustainable ecosystem where quality care is valued and fairly compensated."

The platform is free for both clients and providers. Clients pay only per session at the provider's listed rate, with no membership fees or hidden costs.

Really Global's sophisticated search capabilities extend beyond basic filters. Clients can search by specific therapeutic approaches (CBT, EMDR, DBT), specialized focus areas (trauma, addiction, eating disorders), provider credentials and experience levels, session formats (video, audio, in-person), and even match with providers who share similar lived experiences or cultural backgrounds—ensuring culturally competent care is accessible globally.

The company plans to launch an enterprise platform in 2026, enabling organizations to offer comprehensive mental health benefits to global workforces without the complexity of managing provider networks or navigating international insurance systems.

Really Global's platform is now available at https://really.global, with free registration for both clients and providers.





Provider profiles on Really Global display transparent session pricing, Certn background verification badges, specialties, and real-time booking options, giving clients complete information to make informed decisions about their mental health care.

About Really Global



Really Global is a global telehealth platform and mental health marketplace. We connect clients in more than 200 countries and regions with licensed and non-licensed therapists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, social workers, certified coaches and mentors, and other mental health and wellness practitioners through transparent search, instant booking, and Talk Now on-demand support. Our platform eliminates traditional barriers by offering direct-pay services without insurance requirements, empowering both providers and clients with complete autonomy over their mental health journey.

Press inquiries

Really Global

https://really.global

DavidPaul Doyle

press@really.global

‭(415) 767-5660‬

28 Geary Street

Suite 650 # 1031

San Francisco CA 94108



