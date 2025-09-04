Oxford Harriman & Company’s Tom Erb Named One of AdvisorHub’s “100 Solo Advisors to Watch in the U.S.” for Third Consecutive Year

Beachwood, OH, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Harriman & Company proudly announces that Tom Erb, a Senior Managing Director and Partner, has once again been recognized on AdvisorHub’s list of the “100 Solo Advisors to Watch in the United States” for 2025. This marks the third consecutive year (2023-2025) that Erb has earned this national distinction, underscoring his commitment to delivering exceptional service and guidance to his clients.





Tom Erb, Senior Managing Director and Partner at Oxford Harriman & Company

AdvisorHub’s annual list highlights solo advisors across the country who demonstrate excellence in client service, growth, and overall impact within the financial services industry.

Being named three years in a row places Erb among an elite group of professionals consistently recognized for outstanding performance and dedication.

“Tom’s recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his clients and to his passion for being a trusted advisor to his clients,” said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company.

“At Oxford Harriman, we pride ourselves on delivering trusted, personalized advice, and Tom exemplifies this standard every single day. We are incredibly proud of his continued success and the well-deserved recognition he has earned," Barba added.

Erb has built a reputation for providing thoughtful, comprehensive investment planning to individuals, families, and business owners. We believe his ongoing recognition by AdvisorHub reflects not only his expertise but also the trust and loyalty he has developed among clients throughout his career.

About 2025 AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch

Awarded June 2025; Data compiled by AdvisorHub based on the time period from 12/31/23 - 12/31/24 (Source: AdvisorHub). The AdvisorHub 2025 Advisors to Watch (A2W) rating produced by AdvisorsHub is based on industry experience, assets under management, revenue, growth, compliance records, professionalism, and other criteria. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. The rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and is based solely on the disclosed criteria. A2W winners are then ranked into subcategories based on scale, growth and professionalism with each winner being ranked into only one subcategory. The 100 Solo Advisors to Watch ranking is a subcategory of the AdvisorHub 2025 Advisors to Watch rating and does not denote an additional rating. 1974 wealth managers were considered for the rating; 1000 (50.6% of candidates) were named 2025 AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch.

About Oxford Harriman & Company



Oxford Harriman & Company is a wealth management practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and disciplined approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice offers comprehensive private wealth management solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices across OH, IL, MI, MA, NY, NJ, PA, VA, SC, and FL. For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

