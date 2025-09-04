Software Automation in Research and Development (R&D) Clinical Trials Training Course | Harnessing Automation Technology to Deliver Faster, Cost-Effective Outcomes (Oct 1, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Automation in Research and Development (R&D) Clinical Trials Training Course (Oct 1, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide delegates with a better understanding of the automation technology driving change in the field of clinical trials, and illustrate how this advancement can aid timely and cost effective deliverables.

Clinical trials are complex and difficult to co-ordinate and manage. Invariably, most of the process work is painstakingly labour intensive. This places a stress on the clinical team and the sites who are always under pressure to hit key milestones which have been stipulated within the protocol. Using software automation in several of the primary tasks can open a field of opportunity and savings for sponsors.

Benefits of attending

Hear about a tool that can solve challenges around everything from patient recruitment to diversity and inclusion

Uncover ways to reduce the patient burden and minimise study amendments, whilst saving time and providing insightful real world data (RWD)

Explore a global payment fulfilment solution that can cover the out-of-pocket expenses for the trial participant across all currencies, whilst also paying sites and automating a standard of care

Discuss notable areas of improvement upcoming or new solutions to build a better understanding of the software automation technology landscape

Discover why a patient centric approach delivers better engagement and retention rates

Learn how to support each other to improve outcomes in clinical trials

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The content will be applicable to the following professionals who help to design, develop and manage a clinical study from inception to commercialisation:

VPs and managers

Strategic leaders

Data scientists and analysts

Feasibility teams

Study sets

Clinical operations

Regulatory

Medical affairs

IT and system integration

Market access

Pharmacovigilance and safety

Diversity and inclusivity teams

Finance teams and budget holders

Key Topics Covered:

The current landscape

What the current pain points prevalent across multi-national biopharma organisations are

Areas of improvement, shared learning and insights

A deep dive into the drivers for change and the benefits of 'new thinking' and digital solutions

Case studies

Discuss several user cases which improve best practice

Overview of digital solutions

Strategy and innovation

Product review and performance metrics

Associated costs and business proposition, including return on investment (ROI) guidance and vendor assessment

Selection questions

1 hour Q&A and recap

Speakers:



Graham Howieson

G7 Consultants Ltd



Graham Howieson is a pharmaceutical business development consultant, inventor and entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced and competent leader, with an International pedigree covering UK, EU, USA and Asia. An industry pioneer with a forward thinking approach to design and the delivery of new innovative drug delivery and smart packaging solutions for over twenty five years. Worked extensively and exclusively within the pharmaceutical space with leading global enterprises such as: Glaxo Smith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi . Building value by solving technical, engineering, regulatory, compliance and brand communication related issues. Working to fulfil a client brief, in terms of the budget, timeline, return on investment for commercial use.



Alongside he has acquired a range of specialist skills which encompass the development of new, emerging technologies to improve the delivery of clinical trials , areas of interest include: intellectual property, digital engagement, bespoke software, SaaS, automation, AI, machine learning, remote compliance monitoring, patient engagement/retention, omni-channel communication, wearables, video enablement tools, VR, hybrid and virtual (supply chain) modelling. The primary objective with all technological advances is to achieve process improvement and increased speed of delivery, aligned with a multi-sensory patient experience.



