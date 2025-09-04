San Joaquin Valley College Hosts Skilled Trades Night

VISALIA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) will host a Skilled Trades Night at each of its locations on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6–8 p.m. Community members are invited to tour the facilities, watch live demonstrations, explore training equipment and learn more about the trade programs. Enrollment services, financial services, and career services teams will be available to answer questions about admissions, tuition, and career pathways.

“Our Skilled Trades Night at SJVC will provide prospective students and their families with the chance to experience our programs firsthand,” said Robyn Whiles, President of SJVC. “It’s an opportunity to connect with our campuses, meet our faculty and staff, and learn how SJVC supports students in preparing for meaningful careers in their communities.”

Programs:

Construction Management (SJVC Ontario): SJVC’s Construction Management program prepares students to plan and complete construction projects while ensuring safety and compliance. Students learn how to manage residential and commercial construction projects and may earn an Associate of Science in as few as 14 months.

Electrical Technology: Trains students to install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment and systems with hands-on experience in wiring, lighting, and troubleshooting. Upon completion of the program, students should be able to install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment and systems in a safe, competent, and professional manner. Graduates are eligible to sit for the California General Electrician’s Certification Exam[1].

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R): Prepares students to work as HVAC-R technicians, learning installation, repair, and maintenance of temperature control equipment. Students may earn a Certificate of Completion in as few as 10 months.

Aviation Maintenance Technology (Fresno – Trades Education Center): SJVC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program in Fresno prepares students with the skills and technical knowledge they need to perform maintenance on aircraft airframe (body) and powerplant (engine). The program focuses on turbine and jet engine systems, aircraft repair, and FAA standards.

Maintenance Technician: SJVC’s Maintenance Technician program is designed to provide students with fundamental hands-on training on industrial systems and equipment. It helps prepare students for entry-level careers in equipment maintenance and repair. Students can complete a certificate in as few as seven months.

Locations:

SJVC, founded more than 45 years ago in 1977, has been dedicated to serving communities with a focus on student success and workforce readiness. With a commitment to hands-on training, personalized instruction, and flexible learning options, SJVC has been empowering students to gain the skills and confidence necessary to build strong, sustainable careers.

Learn more about SJVC and the SJVC Skilled Trades Night on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6–8 p.m.

About San Joaquin Valley College

San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is an accredited private college that provides career-focused curriculum and instruction to its students. Founded in 1977, SJVC has multiple campuses throughout California – plus an online division – and offers accelerated Certificate, Associate and Bachelor of Science degree programs. A second-generation, family-run college, SJVC has awarded more than 83,000 certificates and degrees preparing professionally trained graduates for jobs in business, medical, and technical career fields.

San Joaquin Valley College is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001. The WSCUC is an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation can be found at www.WSCUC.org.

[1] SJVC prepares students to take appropriate certification and licensure exams related to their individual majors. The College does not guarantee students will successfully pass these exams or be certified or licensed as a result of completing the program.

Attachments