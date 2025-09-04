Lawn Mowers Market Trends and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Honda, Ariens, Briggs Stratton, Deere, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars, Husqvarna, MTD, Robert Bosch, Robomow Friendly House

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn Mowers Market - Product Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lawn Mowers Market size is estimated to reach US$ 54.39 billion by 2033, from US$ 32.11 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2025 to 2033. Urbanization, a growing interest in gardening, and technological advancements in robotic and electric mower technologies are fueling market growth in residential and commercial landscaping applications worldwide.





Lawn mowers have robust worldwide popularity, especially in North America, Europe, and increasingly Asia-Pacific regions because of expanding urbanization and landscaping patterns. The emerging trend of gardening as a hobby, surging disposable incomes, and consciousness about the environment have driven the demand for electric and robot mowers. With expanding cities and growing demand for outdoor green spaces, lawn mowers remain a critical part of day-to-day landscaping needs in residential and commercial spaces all over the world.



Growth Drivers in the Global Lawn Mowers Market

Increased Urbanization and Landscaping



Growing urbanization has increased the demand for properly maintained green areas like gardens, parks, and lawns. This has created an increased demand for lawn care equipment like lawn mowers. Homeowners and real estate developers are investing in landscaping to enhance visual appeal and property value, particularly in developed countries. The increase in suburban dwellings and growth of commercial areas such as hotels, resorts, and corporate campuses also drive the demand further.

As per the United Nations Revision of World Urbanization Prospects, 68% of the global population would reside within cities by 2050, compared to 55% in 2018. This urbanization calls for the creation of green spaces and smart cities, and that calls for building new buildings and maintaining public green spaces and parks. With a wide economic growth over the past 25 years, most of the population of the world is experiencing greater economic prosperity.



Technology Developments and Automation



Advancements in intelligent gardening equipment, such as robotic and autonomous lawn mowers, are transforming the industry. These products provide convenience, energy savings, and accuracy, particularly for residential consumers. The use of AI, GPS, and IoT in lawn mowers is making lawns smarter and more efficient. More and more consumers are turning to battery-powered and cordless mowers, which need less upkeep and are more mobile than their traditional counterparts.

February 2025, Anker Innovations' brand Eufy announced two new robotic lawn mowers-the Eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18-with early pre-sale privileges available to existing users in North America through the Eufy app until February 28. Full retail sale on eufy.com and Amazon is scheduled for April. Reputed for its home automation products, Eufy is venturing into the lawn mowing business, seeking to extend the same technology and ease of use found in its vacuums and security systems. The new mowers incorporate Eufy's Vision Full-Self Driving (V-FSD 1.0) technology, which allows them to sense and navigate around objects, detect lawn edges, and stick to courses with accuracy. The move further commends Eufy for streamlining home upkeep through sophisticated automation.



Expansion of DIY Home Improvement Culture



The increasing demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) lawn care, particularly within the European and North American markets, is driving the residential lawn mower industry. People are demonstrating an interest in the upkeep of their lawns without engaging professional services because of cost-effectiveness and personal satisfaction. Social media influences and home improvement television programs have multiplied the trend. Therefore, there is an increase in the sales of small, simple-to-use electric and cordless mowers by homeowners.



Challenges in the Global Lawn Mowers Market

Environmental Regulations and Emission Norms



Gasoline lawn mowers are under the spotlight with their carbon footprint and noise pollution. Tighter environmental standards in the U.S., Europe, and other parts of the world are pressuring companies to develop cleaner technology. Switching to electric or hybrid technologies has high R&D costs associated with it, and consumers are not willing to make the switch entirely because of performance issues, limitations of battery life, or costs.



Seasonal Demand and Weather Dependency



The seasonal demand of lawn mowers is high, mainly in spring and summer. Variable weather conditions, as in long winters, droughts, or excessive rain, can severely affect the sales cycle. Demand is less in areas where lawn cutting occurs infrequently or where grass is less naturally abundant owing to climatic conditions. Such difficulties prevent steady revenue throughout the year for suppliers and dealers.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Ariens Company

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $54.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Lawn Mowers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Propulsion Type

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Lawn Size

6.5 By Level of Autonomy

6.6 By Distribution Channel

6.7 By End Use

6.8 By Countries



7. Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software



8. Propulsion Type

8.1 Electric

8.2 ICE



9. Type Estimates

9.1 Riding Lawn Movers

9.2 Walk-behind Lawn Movers

9.3 Robotic Lawn Movers



10. Lawn Size

10.1 Small

10.2 Medium

10.3 Large



11. Level of Autonomy

11.1 Autonomous

11.2 Non-autonomous



12. Distribution Channel

12.1 Online

12.2 Retail



13. End Use

13.1 Residential

13.2 Commercial



14. Countries

14.1 North America

14.2 Europe

14.3 Asia-Pacific

14.4 Latin America

14.5 Middle East & Africa



15. Value Chain Analysis



16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.3 Degree of Competition

16.4 Threat of New Entrants

16.5 Threat of Substitutes



17. SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strength

17.2 Weakness

17.3 Opportunity

17.4 Threats



18. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

18.1 American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

18.2 Ariens Company

18.3 Briggs Stratton

18.4 Deere & Company

18.5 Falcon Garden Tools

18.6 Fiskars

18.7 Husqvarna Group

18.8 MTD Products

18.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

18.10 Robomow Friendly House



19. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/816zkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment