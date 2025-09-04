Antifreeze Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Tailored Solutions and Technological Advances in Automotive and Industrial Sectors Fueling Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifreeze Market by Application (Engine Coolant, Heat Transfer Fluid), End Use (Automotive, Industrial), Chemical Type, Distribution - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antifreeze market grew from USD 1.66 billion in 2024 to USD 1.75 billion in 2025. With a projected CAGR of 5.51%, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2030.

The antifreeze market is rapidly evolving as senior decision-makers face growing demands for innovation, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience. Heightened focus on efficiency, sustainability, and end-user differentiation is driving intense competition and continuous product advancement in this sector.







Growth reflects expanding global mobility, heightened technological needs across automotive and industrial sectors, and the integration of advanced coolants to support sustainability and performance requirements.



Market Scope & Segmentation



This report delivers granular coverage across applications, end uses, chemical types, distribution methods, and global regions. Major focus areas and segmentation include:

Application: Engine coolant (concentrate and premix); heat transfer fluid for industrial applications

Engine coolant (concentrate and premix); heat transfer fluid for industrial applications End Use: Automotive (heavy duty, light duty), industrial (HVAC, metalworking and machinery, power generation)

Automotive (heavy duty, light duty), industrial (HVAC, metalworking and machinery, power generation) Chemical Type: Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol formulations, including bio-based alternatives

Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol formulations, including bio-based alternatives Distribution: Aftermarket (including distributors, e-commerce, retail) and original equipment manufacturer channels

Aftermarket (including distributors, e-commerce, retail) and original equipment manufacturer channels Geographies: Americas (with key markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (notably United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, South Africa, and over a dozen others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and more)

Americas (with key markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (notably United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, South Africa, and over a dozen others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and more) Company Analysis: Examines recent strategies, partnerships, and technological advances at BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and Chevron Corporation

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Rapid product innovation and adoption of new additive packages support enhanced thermal efficiency and corrosion resistance, meeting the needs of evolving engines and electrified vehicles.

Sustainability trends, including the shift to bio-based glycols and recyclable packaging, are increasingly integral to procurement and supplier selection strategies.

Regional differentiation remains strong; North America is driven by manufacturing clusters and emissions mandates, Europe by regulatory harmonization, and Asia-Pacific by localization and industrial growth.

Supply chain dynamics are shifting due to tariff and policy changes, with an increase in localized production and collaborative ventures to mitigate risk.

Digitalization and predictive maintenance tools are becoming essential, enabling real-time monitoring and extending service intervals across fleets and industrial operations.

One-size-fits-all coolant solutions are fading in favor of tailored formulations that respond to sector, application, and regional requirements.

Conclusion



The antifreeze market is set for ongoing transformation as it aligns with global trends in efficiency, technology, and environmental responsibility. Senior leaders will benefit from strategic foresight and data-driven analysis as they navigate new challenges and emerging opportunities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Impact of bio-based glycol antifreeze formulations on automotive cooling performance and sustainability

Increasing adoption of advanced corrosion inhibitor technologies in industrial antifreeze solutions

Regulatory shift toward propylene glycol over ethylene glycol in consumer safety and environmental policies

Rising demand for extended-life antifreeze products by fleet operators and maintenance service providers

Emergence of multifunctional coolant additives to reduce maintenance costs and improve engine longevity

Growth of Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket leading to tailored antifreeze distribution strategies

Integration of smart temperature sensors in antifreeze monitoring for proactive vehicle maintenance

Development of low-toxicity antifreeze blends for heavy-duty machinery in mining and construction sectors

Companies Featured

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

LANXESS AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Chevron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czlx7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment